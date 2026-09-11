Little Susie's continues expansion with new coffee and pie shop set to open in Northern Liberties

Little Susie's Coffee & Pies will continue its expansion with a store in Northern Liberties, adding to plans for another new outpost in Fairmount that are now on track to move forward.

The humble chain, founded in Port Richmond by owner Dan Martino in 2019, revealed it will take over a space at the corner of Fourth and Poplar streets that was formerly home to a photography studio.

"I’ve been in love with this building for years," Martino wrote in an Instagram post teasing the shop at 900 N. 4th St. "This might be like ... 9 shops now?"

The official count is five shops, going on seven — for now.

Martino started the business after he moved to Port Richmond more than a decade ago and struggled with the absence of walkable coffee shops. He opened his first location at 2532 E. Lehigh Ave., right next door to his home, and named it after a neighbor's dog. The business has since expanded with locations in Old City, Point Breeze, Olde Kensington and Bella Vista.

Martino's shops are known for their rotating selection of closed-crust pies packed with sweet and savory fillings. Top sellers include their pork roll and cheese, mushroom and Swiss, honeycrisp apple and glazed cherry pies. They also serve hot and iced coffee and other beverages.

Little Susie's has a zoning hearing in Northern Liberties scheduled for January. Martino hopes to have the new space open by Pi Day on March 14.

In Fairmount, Little Susie's plans to open at 2206 Fairmount Ave. in a storefront formerly occupied by an insurance agency. The opening had been delayed by an initial rejection at a local zoning hearing, but Martino said his proposal was approved last week and he's ready to take the next steps.

Plans have not been revealed for any other locations in the works, but Martino said he's now hiring bakers at the locations in Fairmount and Northern Liberties.