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October 03, 2026

Manayunk Fall Festival to feature 50+ local vendors and a market run by kids ages 5-17

The free Oct. 17 festival will also feature glassblowing, a pumpkin patch, food trucks, live music and family activities.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Fall
Manayunk Fall Festival Photo Provided Courtesy/Aversa PR & Events

Attendees at a previous Manayunk Fall Festival on Main Street. The free event returns Oct. 17 with more than 50 local vendors, a Kids Market, food trucks, music and fall activities.

Manayunk Fall Festival returns to Main Street on Saturday, Oct. 17, with more than 50 local vendors, food trucks and a new market run by young sellers ages 5-17.

The free festival runs from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. along Main Street, with live music, seasonal food and drinks, and activities spread throughout the neighborhood.

One of the biggest additions this year is the Kids Market at the Venice Island Performing Arts Center basketball courts. Forty young vendors ages 5-17 will sell products they made themselves, set their own prices and handle sales during the event.

Elsewhere, the lineup includes a pop-up pumpkin patch with decorating and carnival games, face painting, caricatures, a fall photo booth and a glassblowing demonstration. Music is scheduled on Cotton and Grape streets during the afternoon.

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Food trucks include Bacon on a Stick, Humpty's Dumplings, Beck's Cajun Cafe, Fiesta Churros, Los Gallos Restaurant & Taqueria and MOZZAREPAS.

The festival will also include specials and activities at businesses along Main Street throughout the day.

Manayunk Fall Festival

Date: Saturday, Oct. 17
Time: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Location: Main Street, Manayunk, Philadelphia, PA 19127
What to expect: 50+ local vendors, 40 young vendors in the Kids Market, food trucks, live music, pumpkin decorating, carnival games, face painting, caricatures and glassblowing
Admission: Free

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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