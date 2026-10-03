Manayunk Fall Festival to feature 50+ local vendors and a market run by kids ages 5-17

Manayunk Fall Festival returns to Main Street on Saturday, Oct. 17, with more than 50 local vendors, food trucks and a new market run by young sellers ages 5-17.

The free festival runs from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. along Main Street, with live music, seasonal food and drinks, and activities spread throughout the neighborhood.

One of the biggest additions this year is the Kids Market at the Venice Island Performing Arts Center basketball courts. Forty young vendors ages 5-17 will sell products they made themselves, set their own prices and handle sales during the event.

Elsewhere, the lineup includes a pop-up pumpkin patch with decorating and carnival games, face painting, caricatures, a fall photo booth and a glassblowing demonstration. Music is scheduled on Cotton and Grape streets during the afternoon.

COMING SOON: Get event recommendations delivered right to your inbox.

Discover festivals, markets, family-friendly activities and other things to do throughout Philadelphia, South Jersey and the surrounding suburbs.

Sign up now

Food trucks include Bacon on a Stick, Humpty's Dumplings, Beck's Cajun Cafe, Fiesta Churros, Los Gallos Restaurant & Taqueria and MOZZAREPAS.

The festival will also include specials and activities at businesses along Main Street throughout the day.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 17

Time: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Location: Main Street, Manayunk, Philadelphia, PA 19127

What to expect: 50+ local vendors, 40 young vendors in the Kids Market, food trucks, live music, pumpkin decorating, carnival games, face painting, caricatures and glassblowing

Admission: Free

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.