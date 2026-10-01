Fantasy football start/sit advice: For now, Jalen Hurts isn't a great option

Three weeks into the season, some of the most recognizable names and highest scorers in fantasy football leagues have yet to have a breakout game.

That will change for some. For others, it won't happen, and that could be a troubling trend for the entire season.

As we do every week, we give you the best start/sit recommendations. Here are the best ones for Week 4:

Quarterback

Start: Bo Nix, Broncos

Nix has hardly been a fantasy stud this season – he has fewer fantasy points so far than Geno Smith and Jacoby Brissett – but he's going against a Niners defense depleted by injuries, isn't very good and allowed 30 points last week to the Cardinals. Look for Nix to have his best game to date.

Sit: Jalen Hurts, Eagles

It's probably been a while since anyone recommended to sit Hurts, but the reality is that he's not putting up monster rushing numbers anymore and has just five passing TDs in three games, and will again be without TE Dallas Goedert while top WR DeVonta Smith is dealing with a hamstring issue. Lesser talented QBs such as Kirk Cousins and Deshaun Watson, are outscoring him so far.

Running back

Start: Bucky Irving, Bucs

The Packers' defense has been bad this year, especially against RBs, and now face Irving and a Bucs offense that will have to feature the run game with Baker Mayfield sidelined. Bijan Robinson carved up Green Bay's D last week for 194 yards and Breece Hall went for over 100 combined yards against the Pack in Week 2 while Vikings RBs averaged almost six yards per carry against them in Week 1. Irving should see plenty of action.

Sit: Travis Etienne, Saints

For some reason, the big ticket signing for New Orleans really hasn't factored into an overall good offense. Etienne has totaled more than 80 yards in a game yet and has only 41 total touches, an average of just under 14 per game. He and the Saints face an Atlanta defense that ranks No. 1 far against the run.

Wide Receiver/tight end

Start: Jameson Williams, Lions

It's easy to sour on the speed threat for not having more than four receptions or 49 yards in any game yet and not finding the end zone. His longest catch so far is just 22 yards. But the Lions are at home, on their fast track, and face a Panthers defense that's without both of its starting cornerbacks, Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson. This will be the game when Williams erupts.

Sit: Tre Tucker

With TE Brock Bowers back, don't expect another five catches for 119 yards and a TD that Tucker posted in Week 2. Last week, he was targeted just four times as Bowers dominated the target share. The Chiefs have the sixth-best pass defense so far.

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