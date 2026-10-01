More than 100 vendors coming to Hagley Craft Fair in Wilmington Oct. 17-18

More than 100 vendors will spread across Hagley Museum and Library's upper property for the Hagley Craft Fair on Saturday, Oct. 17, and Sunday, Oct. 18.

The two-day market in Wilmington features pottery, jewelry, woodworking, textiles, glass, leather goods, home decor and specialty foods, with vendors set up outdoors and inside the Soda House.

Among the more unusual finds are custom fairy houses from The Fairy Potter, needle-felted dogs from Walking Olive, hand-carved art tiles from P2 Ware Art Tile and decorative bowls and birdhouses made from gourds by Naturally Yours Gourds.

Food vendors include Double Spiral Chocolate, an Ardentown maker of bean-to-bar dark chocolate; Backyard Jams and Jellies, which offers more than 90 varieties of jams, jellies, mustards, chutneys and other preserves; Hope's Caramels; Mojo's Popco; and Philly Nuts.

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Admission to the craft fair also includes access to the du Pont family home and garden.

The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, rain or shine. One ticket is valid for both days.

Advance tickets cost $10 for adults and $8 for children ages 6-14. Tickets purchased onsite cost $15 for adults and $10 for children. Hagley members and children younger than 6 are admitted free and do not need advance tickets.

Local food trucks will on site, and shuttles will run throughout the event.

Visitors should enter through Hagley's Buck Road East entrance off Route 100 at 298 Buck Road in Wilmington.

Dates: Saturday, Oct. 17, and Sunday, Oct. 18

Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

Location: Hagley Museum and Library, upper property, 298 Buck Road, Wilmington, DE 19807

Price: $10 adults and $8 children ages 6-14 in advance; $15 adults and $10 children onsite. Hagley members and children younger than 6 are free. One ticket is valid for both days.

Parking/arrival: Enter through the Buck Road East entrance off Route 100; shuttles will run throughout the event

Weather: Rain or shine

Pets: Dogs are not permitted

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