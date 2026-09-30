Eagles-Rams Week 4 injury report, with analysis

Two of the Philadelphia Eagles' first three opponents have been without some of their most important players, and Week 4 will be no different, as the Los Angeles Rams will be without superstar edge defender Myles Garrett. To be determined if All-Pro WR Puka Nacua will return from a hip injury this week.

The Eagles listed 14 players on their initial Wednesday injury report.

Here's the Eagles-Rams injury report, with analysis.

Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status LB Zack Baun Concussion DNP TE Dallas Goedert Knee DNP WR DeVonta Smith Hamstring DNP

RB Will Shipley Foot DNP WR Hollywood Brown Ankle DNP OT Fred Johnson Knee DNP iDL Jordan Davis Calf Limited iDL Moro Ojomo Calf/Elbow Limited LB Jihaad Campbell Knee Limited iDL Jalen Carter Wrist Full EDGE Jonathan Greenard Pectoral Full WR Darius Cooper Knee Full iDL Byron Young Toe Full RB Tank Bigsby Abdomen Full



Wednesday notes:

• Zack Baun evidently suffered a concussion in the Eagles' Monday night loss to the Bears. Even if it's not a serious concussion, the short week hurts his chances of returning on time for Sunday. We'll see. There were no other surprises among the Eagles players who did not participate in practice.

• All three starting interior defensive linemen have injuries now, with Jordan Davis and Moro Ojomo both limited on Wednesday, and Jalen Carter still hampered by his wrist injury.

• Jihaad Campbell is now also on the injury report, along with Baun.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• LG Landon Dickerson: Dickerson had his worst game as a pro in the Eagles' Week 1 win over the Commanders, and was quickly thereafter placed on injured reserve. Drew Kendall filled in at C, and Cam Jurgens moved over to LG. Kendall has been OK so far, Jurgens has not.



• TE Eli Stowers: The Eagles selected Stowers in the second round of the 2026 draft because of his athletic traits, but he did not have a good rookie training camp, and is not yet ready to play. He was listed as questionable on the Eagles' injury report with a hamstring injury heading into Week 1, but was moved to IR. He'll miss at least the first four games of the season.



Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status DE Aaron Donald Back DNP TE Colby Parkinson Knee/Shoulder DNP

TE Terrence Ferguson Ankle DNP CB Jaylen Watson Shoulder DNP WR Puka Nacua Hip Limited LB Nate Landman Shoulder Limited S Kam Kinchens Hamstring Limited CB Josh Wallace Shoulder Limited



Wednesday notes:

• Sean McVay said that Aaron Donald's back is sore, and he's day-to-day.

• Puka Nacua missed each of the last two games with a hip injury. In 2025, he had 129 catches for 1,715 yards and 10 TDs. Vic Fangio said on Wednesday that he expects that Nacua will play. We'll see. Obviously that would be a big boost for the Rams' already outstanding offense.



• The Rams might have the deepest set of tight ends in the NFL. Even if Colby Parkinson and Terrance Ferguson can't play, they still have Tyler Higbee, Davis Allen, and second-round rookie Max Klare.



• Jaylen Watson is a starter. He was carted off the field with a shoulder injury during the Rams' loss to the Broncos Week 3. Emmanuel Forbes filled in. Of course, Forbes was a player who A.J. Brown reliably dominated during Brown's time with the Eagles, because he outweighed Forbes by like 40 pounds. That won't be as big of a mismatch this time around, but certainly the Eagles have prioritized attacking Forbes in the past.



• Kam Kinchens is a starting safety. He has missed each of the last two games with a hamstring injury. Josh Wallace had the INT that didn't count in the Rams' loss in Denver. He was limited with a shoulder injury. With Watson, Kinchens, and Wallace all banged up, the Rams have some depth issues in their secondary.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• EDGE Myles Garrett (IR): The Rams traded Pro Bowl edge defender Jared Verse; as well as first-, second-, and third-round picks to the Cleveland Browns for Garrett. In the Rams' Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Garrett did not register any tackles or sacks, after which it was determined that he needed arthroscopic surgery on his knee.

Garrett was the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year in 2025, and is arguably the best player on a loaded Rams roster.

• OG Justin Dedich (IR): Dedich was a UDFA in 2024, and has started nine games the last two seasons. Backup guard.



• OT Keagan Trost (IR): Trost was the Rams' third-round pick this year. Backup tackle.



The Rams' starting offensive line should be intact, but they'll be down a couple of backups.

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