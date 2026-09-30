Northern Liberties bar and music venue the Fire to close after 27-year run

Longtime bar and music venue the Fire — a stepping stone for a wide range of artists, from John Legend to Alex G — will end its 27-year run in Northern Liberties with a final show Wednesday night.

The club at 412 W. Girard Ave., part of the Philadelphia Bar & Grille that sits next to a busy fire station, revealed the closure in a Facebook post Tuesday. Owner Karen Lauria Saillant, a professional opera singer, said she decided to shut down the business after struggling to keep it going when her son, venue manager Christian Bygott, died two years ago.

"I started The Fire music venue in 1999 when I put a small platform in the pool room where some of my singing students, who were not opera singers, could perform," Saillant reflected.

Over the years, the Fire has hosted performances from the likes of My Chemical Romance, Maroon 5, Jason Mraz, Dr. Dog, the Sun Ra Arkestra, Schoolly D, Amos Lee and Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann. Saillant said performers at the Fire hailed from countries around the world and the club's Monday night open mics were a "launch pad" for local artists.

The second floor of the venue also housed the International Opera Theater of Philadelphia, the nonprofit Saillant and Bygott created in 2003 to produce Italian operas here and at theaters in Italy.

Saillant and her late husband purchased the Philadelphia Bar & Grill in the late 1980s. The building's facade is shown in the opening credits of Tom Hanks' Oscar-winning 1993 film "Philadelphia." Saillant recalled Jonathan Demme, the director of the legal drama, bringing his crew into the bar.

A mural of John Legend, who performed at the Fire several times during the early 2000s, was painted on one of the bar's walls in 2023 by artist and clothing designer Alloyius Mcilwaine. The Mural Arts Philadelphia project, dubbed "Legendary Performances," also features Japanese opera singer Yasko Fujií, who also performed at the Fire early in her career.

Michael Tanenbaum/PhillyVoice Michael Tanenbaum/PhillyVoice Artist Alloyius Mcilwaine painted the 'Legendary Performances' mural on a wall of the Fire at 412 W. Girard Ave. in 2023. The mural features John Legend and Japanese opera singer Yasko Fujií.



"When I spoke to some of the local artists who regularly perform at the Fire, they told me that it was one of the only places where they felt like they could express themselves and get their music out to a broader audience," Mcilwaine said in a statement Saillant shared in her Facebook post.

Saillant said the business had struggled to overcome debts in recent years. The property on Girard Avenue, built in 1920, was put on the market two years ago but was more recently listed as off market. The venue faced backlash earlier this year when it hosted a performance by guitarist Mike Tyler, a convicted child sex offender who was released from prison in June.

The Fire's final show Wednesday night will be a performance by Philadelphia hip-hop and R&B artist Deek Westside, who's promoting his new album "Everything Is Different."