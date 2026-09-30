Hundreds of Jeeps will line the Ocean City Boardwalk this weekend

The Ocean City Boardwalk will look a little different this Saturday, when about Jeeps roll onto the boards for a one-day show stretching from Fifth to 14th streets.

The Fall NJ Jeep Invasion returns Oct. 3 from noon to 5 p.m., filling a long stretch of the Boardwalk with Jeeps for spectators to walk past and check out for free.

Drivers will begin staging earlier in the morning before a police escort brings the vehicles onto the Boardwalk at 11 a.m. Show-and-shine judging is scheduled from noon to 3:30 p.m., followed by a trophy presentation at 4 p.m. at the Ocean City Music Pier.

The event is scheduled to take place rain or shine unless conditions are deemed unsafe by the City of Ocean City. If that happens, organizers say a rain date will be announced.

Fall NJ Jeep Invasion in Ocean City

Date: Saturday, Oct. 3

Time: Noon-5 p.m.

Location: Ocean City Boardwalk, Fifth to 14th streets

Spectator admission: Free

Judging: Noon-3:30 p.m.

Trophy presentation: 4 p.m. at the Ocean City Music Pier, 825 Boardwalk

Weather: Rain or shine unless conditions are deemed unsafe

Find more upcoming events here.

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