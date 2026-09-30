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September 30, 2026

Hundreds of Jeeps will line the Ocean City Boardwalk this weekend

The Fall NJ Jeep Invasion returns Saturday, Oct. 3, with vehicles stretching from Fifth to 14th streets.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Shows Jeep
Jeep Invasion Ocean City Provided Courtesy/Ocean City, N.J.

Hundreds of Jeeps will line the Ocean City Boardwalk between Fifth and 14th streets during the Fall NJ Jeep Invasion on Saturday, Oct. 3.

The Ocean City Boardwalk will look a little different this Saturday, when about Jeeps roll onto the boards for a one-day show stretching from Fifth to 14th streets.

The Fall NJ Jeep Invasion returns Oct. 3 from noon to 5 p.m., filling a long stretch of the Boardwalk with Jeeps for spectators to walk past and check out for free.

Drivers will begin staging earlier in the morning before a police escort brings the vehicles onto the Boardwalk at 11 a.m. Show-and-shine judging is scheduled from noon to 3:30 p.m., followed by a trophy presentation at 4 p.m. at the Ocean City Music Pier.

The event is scheduled to take place rain or shine unless conditions are deemed unsafe by the City of Ocean City. If that happens, organizers say a rain date will be announced.

Fall NJ Jeep Invasion in Ocean City

Date: Saturday, Oct. 3
Time: Noon-5 p.m.
Location: Ocean City Boardwalk, Fifth to 14th streets
Spectator admission: Free
Judging: Noon-3:30 p.m.
Trophy presentation: 4 p.m. at the Ocean City Music Pier, 825 Boardwalk
Weather: Rain or shine unless conditions are deemed unsafe

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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