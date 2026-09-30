Free heart screenings for ages 12-25 will be offered in Montgomery County

A free heart screening in Montgomery County will give teens and young adults who have never been examined by a cardiologist a chance to have their hearts checked by medical professionals this weekend.

Simon’s Heart will hold the screening Saturday, Oct. 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Gwynedd Mercy Academy High School in Lower Gwynedd Township. The event is open to people ages 12-25 and requires advance registration.

Parents or caregivers registering a student will complete consent forms along with a medical and family history, then select an appointment time.

At the screening, medical professionals will check each participant’s blood pressure, height and weight. Everyone will receive an electrocardiogram, or ECG, which records the heart’s electrical activity, and some participants will also receive an echocardiogram, which uses sound waves to create images of the heart.

Cardiologists will be on site, and families are advised to allow up to an hour for the screening.

Simon’s Heart says the screenings are intended to give families more information about a young person’s heart health and help identify possible abnormalities that could otherwise go unnoticed.

High school students attending the event will also be able to learn about Simon’s Heart’s first CPR Jukebox Marathon, an overnight CPR education and fundraising event scheduled for Nov. 21-22 at the WSFS Bank Sportsplex.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 3

Time: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Location: 1345 Sumneytown Pike, Lower Gwynedd Township 19002

Who: Ages 12-25 who have never been examined by a cardiologist

Cost: Free

Registration: Required in advance; participants or parents/guardians must complete the screening consent and medical history forms before attending

Screening includes: Medical history review, blood pressure, height and weight checks, ECG and other heart evaluation as indicated

Find more upcoming events here.

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