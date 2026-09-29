More Events:

September 29, 2026

HANSON will bring ‘MMMBop’ and other hits to Atlantic City in December

The Grammy-nominated trio will perform Dec. 4 at Sound Waves inside Hard Rock Atlantic City, with a Taylor Hanson afterparty scheduled later that night.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Concerts Atlantic City
HANSON to perform at Hard Rock Atlantic City Photo Credit/Jonathan Weiner

HANSON will perform at Sound Waves inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Dec. 4. The Grammy-nominated trio is known for songs including “MMMBop,” “Where’s the Love” and “I Will Come to You.”

HANSON will return to Atlantic City on Friday, Dec. 4, for an 8 p.m. concert at Sound Waves inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. Tickets start at $99.

The Grammy-nominated trio, made up of brothers Isaac, Taylor and Zac Hanson, broke through internationally in 1997 with “MMMBop.” Their early hits also include “Where’s the Love” and “I Will Come to You.”

The Atlantic City concert is one of several special shows HANSON has scheduled for late 2026. The band’s December calendar also includes stops in Ohio, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Oklahoma and Niagara Falls.

Fans looking to keep the night going have another option after the concert. Ticketmaster lists a separate Taylor Hanson Afterparty at 11:30 p.m. that night at The Balcony in Atlantic City.

  • FIND MORE EVENTS HAPPENING NEAR YOU
  • Discover festivals, markets, family-friendly activities and other things to do throughout Philadelphia, South Jersey and the surrounding suburbs.
  • Explore more events on PhillyVoice.com/Events

HANSON has continued recording and touring for nearly three decades since its 1997 breakthrough with Middle of Nowhere.

Sound Waves is located inside Hard Rock Atlantic City at 1000 Boardwalk.

HANSON at Hard Rock Atlantic City

Date: Friday, Dec. 4
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, 1000 Boardwalk
Tickets: Starting at $99
Afterparty: Taylor Hanson Afterparty at 11:30 p.m. at The Balcony

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Concerts Atlantic City Hard Rock Atlantic City Music

Featured

Limited - Coltrane 100

John Coltrane's legacy is a reminder of the transformative power of the arts
Limited - Fox Chase Cancer Center - William Coren 1

Why the right prostate cancer treatment isn't the same for everyone

Just In

Must Read

Weather

Jersey Shore grapples with heavy erosion, flooding from nor'easter

Nor'easter 2026 erosion

Weekend

Oct. 3-4 Weekend Events Roundup

Evil Genius Block Party with Wheatus

Healthy Eating

Fiber is both diet fad and fixture for good health

Avacados Dietary Fiber

History

A peek inside Lynnewood Hall, the Gilded Age mansion under repair

Lynnewood Hall

Experiences

Lambertville’s legendary Halloween house is spreading its elaborate displays across downtown

Lambertville Trail of Magic

Sixers

Sixers' black "Hardwood Classic" uniforms returning for 2026-27 season

Sixers jerseys

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved