HANSON will bring ‘MMMBop’ and other hits to Atlantic City in December

HANSON will return to Atlantic City on Friday, Dec. 4, for an 8 p.m. concert at Sound Waves inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. Tickets start at $99.

The Grammy-nominated trio, made up of brothers Isaac, Taylor and Zac Hanson, broke through internationally in 1997 with “MMMBop.” Their early hits also include “Where’s the Love” and “I Will Come to You.”

The Atlantic City concert is one of several special shows HANSON has scheduled for late 2026. The band’s December calendar also includes stops in Ohio, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Oklahoma and Niagara Falls.

Fans looking to keep the night going have another option after the concert. Ticketmaster lists a separate Taylor Hanson Afterparty at 11:30 p.m. that night at The Balcony in Atlantic City.

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HANSON has continued recording and touring for nearly three decades since its 1997 breakthrough with Middle of Nowhere.

Sound Waves is located inside Hard Rock Atlantic City at 1000 Boardwalk.

Date: Friday, Dec. 4

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, 1000 Boardwalk

Tickets: Starting at $99

Afterparty: Taylor Hanson Afterparty at 11:30 p.m. at The Balcony

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