These numbers show the Shapiro-Garrity gubernatorial race is lopsided in polling, fundraising and name recognition

Five weeks before Election Day, the gubernatorial race between incumbent Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro and his Republican challenger Stacy Garrity is quite lopsided in polling, campaign funding and name recognition with voters.

Shapiro has a 20-point lead over Garrity, according to a recent poll by the Inquirer, New York Times and Siena University. The state treasurer also faces an anonymity issue, with 1 in 4 GOP voters in that poll saying they didn't even know her. That fact likely isn't being helped by the disparity in campaign finances — Shapiro reportedly raised $11.5 million more than Garrity over the summer, and he spent a lot of it on TV and digital ads.

Here's a by-the-numbers look at where the candidates stand in the race with just over a month to go.