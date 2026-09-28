Philly law firm threatens to sue to prevent Eagles tailgating changes

A group of Eagles fans are considering legal action to curtail upcoming changes to the stadium complex's tailgating rules.

The law firm Bochetto & Lentz have taken up the case on behalf of Eagles season ticket holders, fans and longtime tailgaters. Attorney George Bochetto said the Center City-based firm will seek immediate injunctive relief over the changes, arguing they impose a "financial burden" on residents.

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"This is not simply about where a vehicle is parked," Bochetto said Saturday in a statement. "It is about whether a private parking operator can unilaterally disrupt longstanding traditions, restrict fans' access and impose an extraordinary new financial burden on the very people who have supported Philadelphia sports for decades."

Beginning Sunday, oversized vehicles looking to tailgate will be directed to a parking spot by an attendant either in Lot D near Xfinity Mobile Arena or the upper section of Lot N near Seventh Street and Pattison Avenue. Companion standard-sized cars and trucks will not be allowed to park in the oversized lots and dropoffs will not be permitted.

Guests with a prepaid parking pass for an oversized vehicle will receive four parking spaces with the option to purchase two more for $100. Guests without a pass will have to pay $200 upon arrival for the same four spots. Previously, daily oversized parking rates were set at $100, with no strict limits on how many unassigned spaces a tailgating setup could occupy.

Comcast Spectacor's Sports Complex Parking Venture, which oversees the parking lots at the stadium complex, said last week that the new regulations are being introduced to "ease traffic flow, keep lanes clear and preserve parking availability for all guests."

Bochetto said in an email Monday that his firm is "engaged in negotiation" with the company, but no lawsuit has been filed. On Saturday, his firm had pledged to ask a judge to halt the changes before they are implemented.

"These restrictions amount to an attack on one of the most deeply rooted traditions in Philadelphia sports," Bochetto said Saturday in a statement. "For years, Eagles fans have built their game-day traditions around tailgating with family, friends and fellow fans throughout the Sports Complex. The Sports Complex Parking Venture should not be permitted to suddenly corral those fans into a single lot and then gouge them by charging nearly twice as much for the privilege. We intend to go to court and stop it."

Comcast Spectacor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Carmen Conti, a longtime tailgater, spearheaded the formation of the Philadelphia Association of Tailgaters last week in hopes of giving his tailgators a "seat at the table" when new policies are being considered. In a letter posted to Facebook, Conti called upon Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie to meet with the group, saying the new policies feel like Eagles fans' "loyalty is being overlooked."

"We are not asking for chaos; We are not asking for rules to disappear; We are not asking for anyone to compromise public safety," he wrote. "We are asking for responsible tailgaters to have a meaningful seat at the table when decisions are being made that could dramatically change the traditions surrounding Eagles game day."

Bochetto's firm has a history of taking on high-profile cases in Philadelphia. Earlier this month, Bochetto secured a commutation agreement for John Dougherty, the former leader of Philadelphia's electrical workers union who was convicted of federal corruption charges. Last year, Bochetto sued SEPTA over its proposed service cuts, leading a judge to order the transit authority to restore full service.