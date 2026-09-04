John Doughtery's federal prison sentence commuted by President Trump

John Dougherty, the former leader of Philadelphia's electrical workers union, will be released from prison early after President Donald Trump reportedly signed a commutation agreement Thursday.

Dougherty was sentenced to six years in prison in 2024 after being convicted of federal bribery and embezzlement charges. His sentence was cut short so that he can care for his sick wife, his attorney, George Bochetto, told multiple news outlets.

"President Trump has signed a commutation so that Johnny Doc can be released from prison to take care of his gravely ill wife, Cecilia Dougherty," Bochetto told CBS. "Cecilia Dougherty is in desperate need of care. Her money has run out for private nursing, and she desperately needs John by her side. And that's why now."

Dougherty could be released from federal prison in Lewisburg as soon as Friday, Bochetto said.

An earlier request for Dougherty's commutation was denied in July. As of Friday morning, the Office of Pardon Attorney’s website does not yet show the newly signed commutation. The office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"I must say, President Trump really steps up on this matter,” Bochetto told NBC10. “It's no secret that Johnny Dougherty was a powerful Democratic politician working for Democrats in Democratic elections across the board, and for a Republican president to step up and grant this kind of compassionate release I think really says a lot about the man."

Bochetto’s law firm, Bochetto & Lentz, also could not be immediately reached for comment.

Dougherty was the longtime business manager of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 98. Under his leadership, the union became one of the most politically powerful organizations in the city and one of the largest campaign contributors in the state.

Doughtery’s sentencing covered two separate cases that were brought against him by federal prosecutors.

Dougherty was found guilty in 2023 of embezzling more than $600,000 from Local 98 between 2010 and 2016. Prosecutors said he used the money to pay for concert tickets, home renovations and restaurant bills.

Dougherty and former City Councilmember Bobby Henon also were found guilty on federal corruption charges in 2021. Doughtery was accused of giving Henon a $70,000 union salary, with benefits, and Eagles tickets in exchange for his influence in City Hall. Henon, who joined City Council in 2009, had been a union electrician before entering politics. After the conviction, Dougherty resigned from his position as the head of the union. Henon was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison in 2023.

Dougherty and his nephew, Gregory Fiocca, also faced extortion charges in 2021 over accusations that they threatened a contractor over a payment dispute during the construction of Live! Casino and Hotel in South Philadelphia.

A mistrial was called in April 2024 after the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict. Charges against Dougherty were dropped several months later, after he was sentenced to prison in the other cases. Fiocca pleaded guilty to unlawfully demanding money as a union representative from a union employee.