March 01, 2023

Ex-City Councilmember Bobby Henon sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for bribery conviction

The Democrat spent more than 10 years in office, including time as majority leader. He resigned early last year following his November 2021 conviction

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Jared Piper/Philadelphia City Council/FLICKR

Former Philadelphia City Councilmember Bobby Henon was sentenced Wednesday to 3.5 years in prison following his November 2021 conviction on federal corruption charges. He must report to prison by April 17.

Former City Councilmember Bobby Henon, who was found guilty of accepting a union salary to use his position to carry out the agenda of ex-IBEW Local 98 leader John Dougherty, was sentenced Wednesday to 3 1/2 years in federal prison.

Henon, 54, of Northeast Philadelphia, also was sentenced to three years of probation following his release prison.

Henon must report to prison by April 17 and forfeit more than $207,000, NBC10 reported. He also must pay a $50,000 fine and complete 100 hours of community service.

Federal prosecutors had sought a 10-year prison sentence; Henon's lawyer's had requested a sentence that did not involve prison time, 6ABC reported.

Henon was found guilty of 10 charges, including conspiracy and wire fraud, in November 2021. A federal investigation had alleged he had received a no-show union job with a $70,000 salary from Dougherty, who was convicted of similar charges at the same trial. Henon had been a union electrician before entering politics. 

Henon, a Democrat, spent more than 10 years on City Council, serving as majority leader during his second term. He was re-elected to a third term representing the Sixth District in 2019 despite being indicted earlier in the year. He resigned from his council seat in January 2022, about two months after his conviction. 

Dougherty, nicknamed "Johnny Doc," must face two other trials before he is sentenced. He is set to go on trial next month on embezzlement charges for allegedly using union funds for personal use. He also faces extortion charges for allegedly threatening a union contractor who had employed his nephew.

