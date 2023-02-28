West Oak Lane mosque vandalism suspect arrested

A man suspected of spray painting a mosque in West Oak Lane was arrested Monday.

The suspect, who allegedly defaced the Masjidullah Center for Human Excellence at 7401 Limekiln Pike on Friday, was placed in custody with the help of security footage and a tip from his apartment building manager. District Attorney Larry Krasner confirmed that a person of interest was arrested on Monday evening, WHYY reported.

"The message is haters lose," Krasner said. "If you want to go to jail, then mess with hatred, mess with churches, mess with good people in the community who are trying to do the right thing, and we'll find you a jail cell."

Krasner said more information on the man, whose identity was not released, would be revealed later this week.



This was not the suspect's first encounter with authorities, 14th District Police Captain Tanisha Richardson told reporters Monday night.

"Based on information provided by the officers, (detectives) did additional investigating and found out where the individual resided, went there, spoke to the manager of the location, and just simply showed the manager the picture," Richardson said. "They didn't offer a name or anything. And sure enough, the man said, 'Oh yeah, that's such and such.'"

Security footage from the Masjidullah Center for Human Excellence showed the unidentified man wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and a green baseball hat. He got off a SEPTA bus before crossing the street and making his way to the mosque, where he looked through windows before painting "Jesus Christ," as well as a Star of David and a cross symbol, on the doors and walls of the building, KYW reported.

Before the suspect's arrest, the Council on American-Islamic Relations called for the vandalism to be investigated as a hate crime.

"All Americans should feel safe from harassment or intimidation at their houses of worship," CAIR-Philadelphia President Mohammed Zubairu said in a release.

Ninth District City Council member Anthony Phillips echoed those sentiments Monday night.

"If there's no education in terms of helping them understand what they did and why what they did is wrong, we're not going to help the transition of that individual back into society, and we want that individual to be back in society so they can teach other people what they learn from their mistake," he told reporters.

This is not the first act of vandalism at the Masjidullah Center for Human Excellence in recent years. Someone threw rocks at the mosque in 2019, smashing windows and causing $400 worth of damage.