Fishtown Freeze, hot chocolate and a Jalen Hurts lookalike contest: Your weekend guide to things to do

There's a bit of a fire and ice theme in Philadelphia this weekend.

The heat of the stovetop will warm countless cups in South Philadelphia as East Passyunk embarks on another hot chocolate crawl. But it's ice ice baby (sorry) in Northeast Philly, thanks to the return of the Fishtown Freeze ice sculpture expo.

Other activities include a haunted — but holly jolly — house tour and not one but two celebrity lookalike contests. Here's what's happening:

Your cocoa cup will never run empty on East Passyunk. The commercial corridor will host its third annual hot chocolate crawl Saturday, with over two dozen bars, restaurants and cafes participating. Those who buy a $12 ticket with a souvenir mug can score fresh pours for $3-$8, depending the type of cocoa (some have booze or ice cream).

After crowning the closest Miles Teller clone last month, Philadelphia will host back-to-back celebrity lookalike contests this weekend — and they're all about the Birds. Anyone with a passing resemblance to Jason Kelce should gather in Rittenhouse Square Park at 1 p.m. Saturday for the chance to win $50 and a green hat. Jalen Hurts doppelgängers, meanwhile, can meet in Washington Square Park at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The winner will get beard oil, a brush and two bags of Crawfish Lays chips.

Love the sound of chainsaws in the afternoon? Then Fishtown Freeze is the place for you. The annual winter festival will feature live carvings of ice sculptures and completed works throughout the neighborhood. Kids can also take pictures with Santa, while their parents can shop for progressively better deals at local stores, which offer deeper discounts the more you spend. Hop a free trolley along Frankford Avenue from noon-8 p.m. Saturday to catch all the action.

Friendly holiday totems like gingerbread men will get a creepy twist at Lincoln Mill. The haunted house is cashing in on Christmas with a specially themed show Friday and Saturday. It once again stars the fictional former owner of the place, Viktor Kane, who turns his textile mill workers into mean elves. Befana, the Italian holiday witch, and Jack Frost will also make appearances.

