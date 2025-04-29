National Constitution Center offers free admission on Memorial Day weekend

Throughout Memorial Day weekend, the National Constitution Center will offer free admission and special programming related to the solemn holiday dedicated to remembering those who died in military service.

From Saturday, May 24, through Monday, May 26, the Constitution Center will look at the history of Memorial Day, highlight notable memorials and monuments in the United States, and explore how the nation remembers its past.

SIGN UP HERE to get PhillyVoice's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The free admission to the museum, at 525 Arch St., allows access to the all holiday activities and programs along with the museum's other exhibits and artifacts.

There will be flag ceremonies, trivia, and artifact highlights. There will also be family-friendly scholarly talks, like a discussion with Robert J. Kodosky, the chair of West Chester University's history department, about the origins of Memorial Day and its significance beyond marking the unofficial start of summer. Other sessions will delve into the importance of national memorials, from the Lincoln Memorial to the Vietnam War Memorial, and highlight artifacts from the Civil War.

There will be hands-on activities for people all ages, including flag folding demonstrations and craft stations where you can design your own memorial. Learn about the connection between the poppy and the armed services while making pins displaying the flower. And on the museum's front lawn, weather permitting, play Revolutionary-era games like graces, hoop and stick and nine pin.

May 24-26

Tickets: free

National Constitution Center

525 Arch St.

Philadelphia