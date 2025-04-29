More Events:

April 29, 2025

National Constitution Center offers free admission on Memorial Day weekend

Special programming will explore the holiday's history and honor those who died in military service with flag ceremonies and educational activities.

By George Stevens
PhillyVoice Contributor
History Memorial Day
Constitution Center Memorial Bastiaan Slabbers/Sipa USA

The National Constitution Center in Old City will offer free admission and special programming about Memorial Day's history from May 24-26, including flag ceremonies and scholarly talks.

Throughout Memorial Day weekend, the National Constitution Center will offer free admission and special programming related to the solemn holiday dedicated to remembering those who died in military service.

From Saturday, May 24, through Monday, May 26, the Constitution Center will look at the history of Memorial Day, highlight notable memorials and monuments in the United States, and explore how the nation remembers its past.

SIGN UP HERE to get PhillyVoice's newsletters delivered to your inbox 

The free admission to the museum, at 525 Arch St., allows access to the all holiday activities and programs along with the museum's other exhibits and artifacts.

There will be flag ceremonies, trivia, and artifact highlights. There will also be family-friendly scholarly talks, like a discussion with Robert J. Kodosky, the chair of West Chester University's history department, about the origins of Memorial Day and its significance beyond marking the unofficial start of summer. Other sessions will delve into the importance of national memorials, from the Lincoln Memorial to the Vietnam War Memorial, and highlight artifacts from the Civil War.

There will be hands-on activities for people all ages, including flag folding demonstrations and craft stations where you can design your own memorial. Learn about the connection between the poppy and the armed services while making pins displaying the flower. And on the museum's front lawn, weather permitting, play Revolutionary-era games like graces, hoop and stick and nine pin.

Memorial Day Weekend at National Constitution Center

May 24-26
Tickets: free
National Constitution Center
525 Arch St.
Philadelphia

George Stevens
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more History Memorial Day Old City Family-Friendly National Constitution Center Holiday Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Italian Market - Grease Pole

Celebrate at the S. 9th Street Italian Market Festival
Purchased - A father teaching his daughter about finances

Raising financially savvy kids: a guide for parents

Just In

Must Read

Development

H Mart in Cherry Hill to open food court in fall after renovation

H Mart Cherry Hill

Sponsored

South Jersey’s Down & Derby Wine Festival returns May 3

Limited - Down and Derby 2025

Music

WXPN is hosting another 24-hour song contest — this time with voting

WXPN song contest

Healthy Eating

Eating ultra-processed foods may lead to an early death; here's how to reduce them in your diet

Ultra-processed foods

Festivals

A block-by-block guide to South Street Live!

South Street Live!

Sixers

Sixers year-in-review: Noteworthy stats, film, quotes and takeaways from each player's season

Embiid 4.28.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved