April 17, 2025

To support people with dementia, IBX teams up with brain health clinic

The program helps Medicare Advantage members access neuropsychologist testing, cognitive therapy and skills training to maximize independence.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Independence Blue Cross is now offering Medicare Advantage members with dementia virtual support services, such as skills training, medication management and cognitive therapy.

In an effort to improve the quality of life for people living with dementia and their caregivers, Independence Blue Cross has teamed up with a virtual clinic that offers brain health and dementia care.

IBX Medicare Advantage members who are at risk for dementia or who have a dementia diagnosis now have access a full range of medical and support services through Isaac Health

"Through this program, we're creating a comprehensive support system that helps patients, and their families navigate the complexities of dementia with expert guidance and personalized support," Dr. Julius Bruch, chief executive officer and co-founder of Isaac Health, said in a news release. "Together with IBX, we're making it easier for members to take control of their brain health and access the right care at the right time."

Dementia affects more than 6 million Americans and accounts for as many as 100,000 deaths a year, according to the National Institutes of Health. Due to the aging population, the NIH projects that the number of new dementia cases a year will double by 2060. That means that 42% of Americans 55 and older eventually will get dementia.

"Our goal is to help members who have a diagnosis of dementia address potential brain health concerns early and be connected with the appropriate resources for support," Dr. Luz Ramos, geriatrician and IBX medical director, said in the news release. "Working with Isaac Health helps us do exactly this and at the same time it empowers these members to take charge of their brain health and overall well-being."

Primary care doctors may refer IBX Medicare Advantage members to the Isaac Health program. Isaac Health also may reach out directly to people who already have worked with IBX case managers due to dementia diagnoses or because they are at risk of dementia.

Specialists from Isaac Health will introduce themselves on behalf of IBX during these calls, verify members' identities and ask a brief series of screening questions to determine whether people need additional assessments or support services.

Services include comprehensive brain health assessments, neuropsychologist testing and lab imaging, medication management and personalized care plans that may include cognitive therapy and cognitive behavioral therapy. 

Patients will have follow-up appointments with a team of neurologists, geriatricians, psychiatrists and psychotherapists. They can access support groups and other community resources, and receive skills training to maximize their independence.  

Isaac Health also provides access to caregiver resources and a dedicated caregiver hotline that is staffed by trained professionals

People with internet access can access Isaac Health's services through telehealth consultations. Isaac Health will arrange home visits for people without internet access to help facilitate virtual appointments.

Medicare Advantage members with questions about Isaac Health can call (888) 818-2059 or visit www.myisaachealth.com/IBX.

