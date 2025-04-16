More Health:

April 16, 2025

Technology use may help ward off cognitive decline — not expedite it

New research challenges the 'digital dementia' hypothesis that technology drains the brain over time.

Technology use may help guard against cognitive decline – not expedite it, a new study finds.

Increased reliance on the internet, smartphones, tablets and computers over the last 15 years has led to concerns about "digital dementia," a term coined by a German neuroscientist for cognitive changes caused by technology overuse.

Research has suggested the "attention overload" demanded by the digital world – the constant quick-shifting of focus between tasks – impairs the ability to fully engage with any single task. A 2014 meta-analysis linked media overuse to the development of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder-related behaviors in children. Excessive screen time also has been linked to impaired social and emotional growth in children, lower executive functioning and worse academic performance. A 2022 paper hypothesized that excessive exposure to smartphones and screens during periods of brain development in children and teens would lead to increased rates of early-onset dementia and of Alzheimer's disease later in life.

But a new study, published in Nature Human Behavior, found no evidence for "widespread 'digital brain drain'" or digital dementia. Rather, the researchers found older adults who used digital technology had reduced rates of dementia and cognitive decline over time.

The study, which analyzed data from more than 411,000 people 50 and older, also indicated that computer, smartphone and internet use offered a protective effect against dementia comparable to physical activity and education. The positive impact of technology use in warding off dementia persisted even when controlling for socioeconomic factors, education and health conditions.

"The explanation for this link is still not fully clear: we cannot be sure whether technology usage itself preserves cognitive ability, whether preserved cognitive ability leads to more frequent use of technology, or – most likely – some combination of the two," Sam Gilbert, a professor of cognitive neuroscience at University College London, told The Guardian. "Nevertheless, this work challenges alarmist ideas about so-called 'digital dementia' and instead suggests that using digital technology can be good for brain health.”

The researchers introduced a concept they termed "technological reserve" as a protective factor against dementia resulting from combined influences. Engaging in cognitively complex behaviors, such as navigating smartphones and other technology, has been shown to lead to better cognitive outcomes, the researchers noted. 

They also suggested technology may be protective against dementia because it can facilitate social connection, and better social connectedness leads to better cognitive function. Also, the "digital scaffolding" that technology can offer – such as reminders to take medications and pay bills – may help mitigate cognitive impairment, the researchers wrote.

"Our data suggests encouraging older adults to engage with technology, particularly in a manner that helps challenge, connect and compensate for cognitive problems, could be a powerful approach to promoting cognitive health," said Jared Benge, a co-author of the study and a neuropsychologist at the University of Texas Health Austin's Comprehensive Memory Center.

