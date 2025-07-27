State of the Union: Mikael Uhre, Philly rally past Colorado to stay as one of MLS' best

Back from the MLS All-Star break, and back home at Subaru Park in Chester, the Philadelphia Union kept rolling.

The club was in complete control, forward Mikael Uhre scored twice late, and the Union surged to a 3-1 win over Colorado on Saturday night to stay atop the Supporters' Shield standings.

Despite surrendering the game's first goal in the 37th minute, the Union largely dictated Saturday night's tempo and kept the ball rolling downhill in their favor.

The club outshot Colorado, 30-5 (and 11-1 on goal), and outweighed its opponent in expected goals by a margin of 4.8-1.

In the second half, the Union finally broke through.

Tai Baribo, the club's leading scorer, knocked in a crosser from Kai Wagner in the 64th minute to tie the game, 1-1. The goal was Baribo's 15th on the year.

Then, with time running short in the 89th minute, Uhre collected the ball in front, stepped into a quick dribble, and fired a sharp-angled shot across his body for the go-ahead goal off the right post.

In extra time, Union veteran Alejandro Bedoya stepped in front of a Colorado pass at midfield and lobbed the ball up for Uhre to go chase.

Uhre, with speed, broke away from the Colorado defense and had only the goalkeeper left to beat.

He punched home his second goal of the night, putting the game away for Philadelphia, too.

With Saturday's win, the Union completed a run through July where the club went 3-1-1.

At 15-5-5 overall, the team's 50 points give it a one-point edge over Cincinnati (49) in the Supporters' Shield standings as of Sunday morning.

Additionally, with an MLS-leading plus-19 goal differential, the Union has remained a consistent force as good as any club in North America right now.

The Union will return to action next Saturday at Subaru Park, though for a friendly against German club Eintracht Frankfurt at 5:30 p.m. local time.

The Union will be back to MLS play, still at home in Chester, the following weekend to face Toronto at 7:30 that Saturday.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports