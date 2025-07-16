More Health:

July 16, 2025

Virtua, ChristianaCare health systems to explore $6 billion merger

The hospital systems signed a letter of intent to explore combining their facilities in New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania and Maryland under one network.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Business
Virtua ChristianaCare Merger Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Virtua Health and ChristianiaCare are exploring a potential merger that would create a regional health system spanning parts of New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania and Maryland. Virtua's Health & Wellness Center in Cherry Hill is shown above.

Virtua Health and ChristianaCare, two of the Mid-Atlantic region's largest health care systems, are exploring the possibility of combining their 600 health care sites in New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania and Maryland into one system.

The nonprofit health systems announced Wednesday that they have signed a letter of intent to explore a merger that impact about 30,000 employees and generate $6 billion in annual revenue. 

MORE: Ocean City residents lean against hotel plan at Wonderland Pier, Rutgers poll finds

"We are excited to take this bold step to double down on our mission, multiply our excellence and ensure our legacy of high-quality care in our local communities for generations to come," Janice E. Nevin, president and CEO of ChristianaCare, said in a statement.

ChristianaCare is Delaware's largest health system, and it has shown interest in expanding in recent years. A potential acquisition of Crozer Health in 2022 was abandoned amid the Delaware County health system's financial struggles. Crozer's four hospitals have all closed since the COVID-19 pandemic. ChristianaCare won five of Crozer's outpatient sites in a bankruptcy auction in May. Two small ChristianaCare hospitals are planned in Delco, along with another at the former Jennersville Hospital in Chester County.

In Maryland, ChristianaCare has a hospital in Elkton and several urgent care centers in the northern part of the state.

Virtua Health has five hospitals in South Jersey, two satellite emergency rooms and more than 400 other sites. In addition to own its specialty care practices, the health system also has a cancer care affiliation with Penn Medicine and a pediatric partnership with the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Virtua expanded its footprint in New Jersey in 2019 with the acquisition of Lourdes Health System, taking over its hospitals in Willingboro and Camden. 

"We see this as a unique opportunity to shape the future of care in this region with innovation and intention," Virtua President and CEO Dennis W. Pullin said in a statement.

The letter signed Wednesday is non-binding, and the potential timeline for a merger would be subject to regulatory approvals. The combined regional nonprofit health system would span 10 contiguous counties in the four states, creating a network that rivals similar merger activity in the area.

In South Jersey, Cooper University Health Care acquired Cape Regional Medical Center last year. Jefferson Health's merger with Lehigh Valley Health Network last August created a 32-hospital system with more than 700 care locations in Eastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey. Penn Medicine, which now owns seven hospitals, acquired Doylestown Health in April.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Business New Jersey Nonprofits ChristianaCare Hospitals Virtua Health Mergers Maryland Pennsylvania Delaware Health Care

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Doctors talking amongst themselves

Independence Blue Cross accepting applications for 2026 Clinical Care Innovation Grants
Purchased - patient having session with psychotherapist at office

Therapy 101: Who is it for and how to get started

Just In

Must Read

Government

Pa. also should require front license plates, state lawmaker says

Pennsylvania Front License Plate

Entertainment

What to do in Philly this week

Wutangclan - Carroll

Women's Health

Penn Medicine's new mammography van brings breast cancer screenings to those who might not otherwise get them

Penn Mammogram Van

Entertainment

Franklin Institute announces 2026 opening of theme park exhibit

Franklin Institute exhibit

Arts & Culture

FringeArts releases 2025 festival lineup with over 320 acts

fringearts 2025 festival

Phillies

The Phillies see Gage Wood as a starter, and a pitcher 'Philadelphia fans are gonna learn to love'

Gage-Wood-College-World-Series-No-Hitter-6.16.25.jpg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved