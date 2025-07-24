Shakespeare at Clark Park, Christmas in July and after-hours dinos: Your weekend guide of things to do

July's final weekend includes a ton of activities for kids, adults and everyone in between, although folks might have to endure the heat and dodge the rain.

For the Christmas-is-a-state-of-mind crowd the RiverRink, Philadelphia Zoo and Yards Brewing all have events marking the halfway point to Dec. 25 serving up with frozen hot chocolates, summer Santas and hot-weather versions of wintertime treats.

History buffs should check out the first North Philadelphia History Festival with documentary screenings and photo exhibits on the neighborhood's past. Those who want to travel even further back in time, check out the Academy of Natural Sciences' Dinos After Dark event and get a behind-the-scenes look at the prehistoric creatures the museum has on display.

Shoppers have options, too, this weekend with the Passyunk Passiagata, Under the El Bazaar and South Street's Fourth Friday all returning. Here are all the detail in this week's weekend guide.

Christmas aficionados can pick from three events this weekend that mark six-months until holiday. The celebration begins Friday evening with the RiverRink's Santa Skate. Along with roller skating, there will be holiday movies, photo ops and frozen hot chocolate, and a chance to get make early requests with Kris Kringle. Tickets are $5 and skate rentals are $2 per person.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Philadelphia Zoo hosts a Christmas in July event, free with admission, featuring photos with Santa while he's "on vacation" and clad in a tropical button-down.

Adults can party all weekend long at Yards Brewing Co. in Northern Liberties while feasting on Krampus deviled eggs, Christmas duck, coquito crème brûlée and Blue Christmas-themed tequila cocktails. Plus, catch a "Santa Paws" photo shoot for the pups and "X-Mas Rated" brewery tours on Saturday.

The bus tour of of the locations made famous by Sylvester Stallone's classic films takes place on Saturdays in July and August. Beginning at 10 a.m., the tour is 2 hours and 30 minutes long and starts and ends at the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

It includes stops at the Italian Market, Laurel Hill Cemetery and Mighty Mick's Gym. Tickets are $49 for adults and $41 for children ages 4 to 12 and military members. Each ticket includes a $5 gift card to Pat's King of Steaks, also a stop on the tour.

The inaugural North Philadelphia History Festival celebrates the African American and Puerto Rican roots of the neighborhood with walking tours, art exhibits, video presentations and panel discussions.

Venues for the multi-day are New Barber's Hall, outside the Uptown Theater and the Divine Lorraine. The North Philadelphia History Festival runs from Thursday through Sunday. It is free to attend but organizers recommend registering in advance on the event's website.

The annual outdoor theater event in West Philly's Clark Park, now in its 20th year, returns with free nightly performances Thursday through Sunday at 7 p.m. This year, the players are putting on "A Bottom's Dream," a musical inspired by "A Midsummer Night's Dream" with original songs in the style of Chappell Roan, Donna Summer and Daft Punk. The show features Philly drag queen Lili St. Queer.

Each year, the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University lets visitors check out some of the museum's specimens after hours. This year's display includes the cast of the remains of the Hadrosaurus foulkii, the duck-billed dinosaur discovered in Haddonfield in 1858 and known as Haddy.

The event is pay-what-you-wish from 5-8 p.m., but adults 21 and over can stick around for the Summer Dino Ball dance party from 8:30-11 p.m. for an additional $25.