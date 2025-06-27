More Events:

June 27, 2025

On Stage in July: 'Little Shop of Horrors,' 'Life of Pi' and Shakespeare in Clark Park

Plus, check out 'The Wizard of Oz,' a one-act play 'bonanza' and PlayPenn's annual conference for new playwrights.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
A Bottom's Dream Provided Image/Shakespeare in Clark Park

'A Bottom's Dream,' a twist on the Bard's classic 'A Midsummer Night's Dream,' comes to Clark Park this summer for its annual festival. Performances are free.

Actors will take to stages both inside and under the trees in July, with shows in traditional theaters (hello, free AC) alongside the return of the Shakespeare in Clark Park. 

Theatergoers can revisit classics like "Little Shop of Horrors" at People's Light, "The Wizard of Oz" at Ritz Theatre Co. and a twist on "Twelfth Night" in Delaware. Fresh content can be found at the annual PlayPenn conference, which is putting on free plays throughout the city, and at Summer One-Act Bonanza at Old Academy Players.

Philadelphia's theater schedule is lighter in July, but here are nine shows to check out between beach weekends, Pocono trips and Independence Day fireworks. 

Little Shop of Horrors

Now-Aug. 3 | People's Light | Malvern, Chester County

A creepy thing is happening at People's Light in July with a production of "Little Shop of Horrors." The darkly comedic musical follows a shy flower shop worker who discovers a plant that only feeds on human flesh. Tickets start at $30. 

PlayPenn 2025 New Play Development Conference

July 5-20 | PlayPenn | Various Locations

PlayPenn's annual event celebrates new and up-and-coming playwrights in the Philadelphia region, handing them a two-week residency to workshop new pieces. It includes 10 public performances at PlayPenn, InterAct Theatre Company, Philadelphia Theatre Company, Philadelphia Young Playwrights, Power Street Theatre, Theatre in the X and Wilma Theater. Tickets are free. 

Girlfails

July 10-19 | The Lemonade Stand | 1340 S. 13th St. 

After a successful run in Rittenhouse last summer, "Girlfails" returns to the Philadelphia stage at Theater Exile. The two-woman show follows two friends, Frankie and Joy, as they navigate a continuous string of failures. Tickets are $26.50. 

Summer One-Act Bonanza

July 11-20 | Old Academy Players | 3544 Indian Queen Lane 

Old Academy Players puts on a showcase of shorts from new directors and writers for two weekends in July. Shows are fast-paced, comedic and "designed to put a smile on your face." Tickets are $25. 

The Wizard of Oz

July 11-27 | Ritz Theatre Co. | Haddon Township, N.J.

If you can't get enough of "Wicked," Ritz Theatre Co. puts on the L. Frank Baum show that inspired the Broadway musical. Featuring a score from the original MGM film, the play follows Dorothy Gale after she lands in the mysterious world of Oz, and her attempts to get back home. Tickets are $35. 

Life of Pi

July 15-27 | Ensemble Arts | 240 S. Broad St.

After being shipwrecked, a 16-year-old boy named Pi gets stuck on a lifeboat in the Pacific Ocean with a hyena, zebra, orangutan and a tiger. The show's animals come to life through puppetry and lighting, and sound effects are designed to make audiences feel like they're stuck at sea. Tickets start at $35.

Twelfth Night, O Lo Que Quieras

July 17-Aug. 3 | Delaware Shakespeare | Wilmington, Del.

In this musical adaption of Shakespeare's comedic play, Venezuelan twins Violeta and Sebastian are shipwrecked on the island of Illyria during a huge political shift. Violeta and the Illyrian natives come to a head on the twelfth night of their stay in this show, which features both English and Spanish. Tickets are $28. 

A Bottom's Dream

July 23-27 | Shakespeare in Clark Park | 1101 S. 45th St. 

Queer pop disco meets 16th century drama in this musical inspired by "A Midsummer Night's Dream," combining the styles of Chappell Roan, Donna Summer and Daft Punk. The Philly-version of Shakespeare in the Park takes over The Bowl at Clark Park with shows every night at 7 p.m. They are free to attend. 

Oy Vey! It's The Calamari Sisters

July 23-27 | Bristol Riverside Theatre | Bristol, Bucks County

After Italian sisters Delphine and Carmela Calamari are hired to cater an event at a Jewish funeral home, they attempt to bridge the cultural gap though cooking, singing and dancing. Tickets start at $57. 

Read more

