Protecting kids from lead: What you need to know

Most parents are doing everything they can to keep their children safe, but hidden risks like lead exposure can be easy to miss. Unfortunately, in older cities like Philly, it’s still a real concern. There’s no safe level of lead in a child’s body, and the only way to know if your child has been exposed is with a blood test. Here’s what you need to know, from testing recommendations to local programs that can help reduce the risk of lead exposure.

Both adults and children can have lead poisoning, but children ages six and younger are at the highest risk because they regularly put their hands and toys, which can have lead dust on them, into their mouths. And because children’s bodies are still growing, they absorb lead more easily than adults do.

There is no safe level of lead in the body. Lead poisoning negatively affects a child’s physical and mental development. It causes developmental delays that make it harder for them to learn in school and other lifelong health issues. The longer a child is exposed to lead, the more likely they are to suffer severe health impacts.

There is good news, though ― lead poisoning is preventable. You can protect your child’s health by removing sources of lead from their environment and ensuring they get tested for lead levels. This test is the only way to know if your child has lead poisoning.

A lead level blood test is usually performed by a child’s doctor once at 12 months and again at 24 months, but it can also be performed as early as nine months if the doctor determines a child is at higher risk for exposure to lead.

Know where the lead is hiding

Lead exposure differs depending on a child’s living circumstances. Still, Black children and those from low-income families are more likely to be exposed because they are more likely to live in older homes and communities.*

Lead-based paint is the main source of lead poisoning in children. In Pennsylvania, 70 percent of homes were built before 1978, before lead-based paint was banned for use in homes.

When lead-based paint is chipped, peeling, rubbed, or sanded off, it releases dust into the air. The dust settles on floors where babies and toddlers crawl and play, as well as on windowsills and other surfaces they may come into contact with.

Contaminated soil and other sources

The soil in older communities, especially those in former industrial areas, where there are high-traffic areas or areas with a lot of demolition of older buildings, can also contain lead.

Children can be exposed to lead in the soil while playing outside or by dust and soil tracked inside on the bottoms of shoes or on a pet’s paws. They can also come into contact with lead dust on the clothing of adults who work in jobs that expose them to lead, such as construction, auto repair, and certain types of recycling.

Other sources of lead include:

• Water carried through old lead pipes and plumbing fixtures

• Glazed pottery and ceramics

• Toys, candy, jewelry, and cosmetics made outside the United States

• Old or recycled electronics

Child lead poisoning symptoms and health problems

Warning signs that your child has lead poisoning can include stomach pain, vomiting, weight loss, irritability, and extreme tiredness. However, these symptoms may not appear until there is a dangerously high level of lead in your child’s body.

Lead poisoning poses serious long-term health problems, including learning disabilities, attention deficit disorder (ADD), lower IQ, and behavioral problems.

Options to get your child tested for lead

Talk to your child’s doctor about the risk of lead poisoning and have your child’s blood tested for lead when your doctor recommends it.

If your child is covered by a commercial Independence Blue Cross (IBX) health plan, there are three options to get your child tested, where and when it is convenient for you:

At their doctor’s office — If you need help finding a doctor, log in at ibx.com to search for one based on your child’s health plan. At a participating Labcorp patient service center, including Labcorp at Walgreens — To find your nearest Labcorp patient service center, including Labcorp at Walgreens, and make an appointment, visit labcorp.com. At a Philadelphia Department of Public Health (PDPH) City health center — To find a City health center near you, visit the City of Philadelphia health centers.

Be sure to check your child’s health plan benefits booklet for information about coverage for blood lead level tests. For testing at Labcorp locations, your doctor must first write a prescription for the test; then you can schedule an appointment.

Preventing lead poisoning

If your child’s blood test is positive for lead, the doctor can provide information on lowering the level, treating your child if the level is high, and preventing further exposure. You can work with the doctor to arrange retesting for your child as appropriate.

IBX members can also talk to a Registered Nurse Health Coach 24/7 for more information about lead poisoning and testing. Call 1-800-ASK-BLUE (1-800-275-2583) (TTY/TDD: 711).

If there is lead in your home, there are resources available for lead removal in the Philadelphia area, as well as national lead removal programs.

Follow these tips to help reduce your child’s risk of exposure:

• Clean floors and other dusty surfaces like windowsills regularly with a wet cloth. • Take off your shoes before entering your home. • Wash your child’s hands, bottles, pacifiers, and toys often. • Feed your child a well-balanced diet, including foods high in iron, vitamin C, and calcium, which help the body absorb less lead. • Close the windows if there is construction dust in the air. • Get your home, including paint and pipes, tested for lead if it was built before 1978. If lead is present, have it safely removed by licensed professionals. • The Philadelphia Water Department Service Line Map is an interactive tool that Philadelphia residents can use to find out if the water line to their home contains lead. • The Philadelphia Lead & Healthy Homes Program offers free home inspections and remediation to eligible families. • Get your soil tested if your child plays outside or if you grow food outside. If lead is present, take precautions to limit your child’s exposure. • Ask about lead testing in the places where your child spends a lot of time, like daycare or other caregivers’ homes.

Take action to protect your child from lead exposure and help them live the healthiest life possible.

* USC Center for Health Journalism. (n.d.). The Health Divide: Lead is a threat to all kids, but especially Black children and those living in poverty.

This content was originally published on IBX Insights.

About Dr. Lynn Collins

I am a Pediatric Medical Director at Independence Blue Cross. In my current role, I am responsible for utilization and policy reviews and for addressing any concerns regarding Pediatrics. I earned my medical degree from the University of Florida College of Medicine and am board-certified in Pediatrics.