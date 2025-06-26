More Events:

June 26, 2025

Pride Month events this week: A queer circus in Kensington, festival in Jenkintown and tennis at Temple

There will be arm wrestling, drag story time and clowns at the Philadelphia Brewing Co. on Saturday.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Pride 2025 Philadelphia Provided Image/Aversa PR

Pride events in the Philly region this week include the Kensington Queer Circus Fest, a Jenkintown festival and Pride Tennis Play Day on Temple's campus. Above, a photo from this year's Pride festival on June 1.

Pride Month continues in Philly with a queer circus in Kensington, a festival in Jenkintown and tennis on Temple's campus. 

Here's a look at this week's events:

Kensington Queer Circus Fest

On Saturday, the circus rolls into Philadelphia Brewing Co. and will feature arm wrestling, drag story time and naturally clowns. 

The event will be on Martha Street between York and Hagert streets. The event is free to attend, but donations to the East Kensington Arts Committee are welcomed. The party starts at 3 p.m. and goes until 8. p.m. 

Bucks-Mont Pride Festival

Hit the suburbs for some Pride excitement with a festival in Jenkintown at the Abington Art Center from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. There will be singers, a drum line, drag performances and a cheer squad. There will be vendors, food trucks and family-friendly activities as well. The event is hosted by the Welcome Project PA and is free to attend. 

Pride Tennis Play Day

The United States Tennis Association's Philly District is joining forces with the Philadelphia Liberty Tennis Association for some Pride-themed tennis action on Temple's campus on Sunday. The courts at 15th and Norris streets will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for players 18 and older. All levels of experience are welcomed and limited racquets are available for beginners at the free event. 

