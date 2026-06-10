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June 10, 2026

A parade, block party and drone show will highlight the third annual Red, White, & Blue To-Do

The free July 2 celebration marks the day the Continental Congress voted for independence with a parade, block party, concerts, food trucks, family activities and a performance by Queen Latifah throughout Philadelphia's Historic District.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Independence Mall Parties
Block PArty Photo Credit/Brandon C. Ballard

Crowds fill the All-American Block Party during a previous Red, White, & Blue To-Do celebration. The free July 2 event returns with a parade, live music, family activities and a new drone show.

The Philadelphia Historic District 250th Committee will present the third annual Red, White, & Blue To-Do on Thursday, July 2. The free event will feature a parade, block party, live music, food trucks, museum and historic-site programs and the debut of a new drone show throughout Philadelphia's Historic District.

The celebration honors July 2, 1776, the day the Second Continental Congress voted for independence from Great Britain.

The day begins at 7 a.m. with a giant "Living Liberty Bell" on Independence Mall, where 250 people dressed in red, white and blue will form the shape of the famous bell.

From 9 to 11 a.m., bells will ring across the Historic District as museums and historic sites open for the day. The Betsy Ross House will also hold its annual flag-raising ceremony, and visitors can explore special programs and activities at attractions throughout Old City.

At 11 a.m., the Pomp & Parade will step off from the National Constitution Center. The parade will feature 13 themed wagon floats, marching bands, dance groups and performers from across the United States and around the world.

The parade will end at the All-American Block Party on 3rd Street between Chestnut and Walnut streets. The free event will include music, games, family activities, food vendors and exhibits from local historic attractions.

From 2 to 5 p.m., the WXPN-curated Red, White, & Blue Music Series will bring free performances to locations throughout the Historic District.

New this year is the Red, White, & Rosé Picnic on Independence Mall from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will feature food trucks, picnic seating and an opportunity to see the floats that will appear in Philadelphia's July 3 Salute to Independence Parade.

The evening continues with Wawa Welcome America's Salute to Service concert featuring Queen Latifah, the United States Army Field Band and the Soldiers' Chorus on Independence Mall at 7 p.m.

The celebration ends at 9 p.m. with the debut of the Independence Illumination Drone Show, a 13-minute display featuring patriotic images and moments from the nation's history.

Red, White, & Blue To-Do

Thursday, July 2, 2026
Philadelphia's Historic District
Multiple events
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.


PhillyVoice Media Events

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