Three Christmas in July events bring holiday cheer to Philly this weekend

The dead of summer in Philly brings heat, humidity and holiday cheer.

From a twist on the RiverRink Summerfest to boozy fun at Yards Brewing Co. to a Santa sighting at the Philadelphia Zoo, here's how to get an into the spirit with Christmas in July events.

MORE: Dilworth Park fountain soon will let people re-create famous Mickey Mouse scene in 'Fantasia'

Before RiverRink Winterfest returns in November, get a taste of the holiday season with a special Santa Skate at the roller rink by the Delaware River at 101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd. on Friday from 5-7 p.m.

In addition to spending some quality time with the big guy, holiday movies and music will play at the RiverRink's lodge and there will be festive drinks, including a frozen "hot chocolate."

The first 100 people who buy rollerskating tickets will receive complimentary ice skating tickets for the winter season as well.

Admission is $5 and skate rentals are $12.

At 5th and Spring Garden streets, Yards Brewing Co. is turning its Christmas in July celebration into a three-day blast. The brewery will feature themed food and drinks, including Krampus deviled eggs, Christmas duck with cranberry chutney, boozy (and non-boozy) coquito crème brûlée and Blue Christmas tequila cocktails.

While the specials will run all three days, Saturday will be the main event — kicking off with a "Santa Paws" dog photo shoot from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Home At Last Dog Rescue will also host a meet-and-greet with adoptable dogs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and Yards will donate 10% of checks during that period to the shelter.

From 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Yards will host "X-Mas Rated" brewery tours. It's an "unfiltered, adults-only experience" that is "part stand-up comedy, part behind-the-scenes deep dive, and somehow still educational," the press release said. Tickets for the tour are $20 and include two drinks. Guests must be 21 and over.

Santa may trade in his classic red suit for a Hawaiian shirt for this summer vacation-themed event, but he'll be making his presence known and getting an early jump on his naughty or nice list at the Philadelphia Zoo on Saturday and Sunday. There will be a photo op with Santa by Impala Plaza, right near the emus and kangaroos, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The zoo's Christmas in July event is free, but admission tickets are required to enter the zoo itself. Tickets are $27 for adults 12 and up, $23 for children ages 2-11 and free for children under 2.

Follow Shamus on X: @shamus_clancy

Follow Shamus on Bluesky: @shamus