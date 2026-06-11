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June 11, 2026

Phillies get their outfield help, trade with White Sox for Derek Hill

Hill is a right-handed bat who can hold up decently against lefties.

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By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Derek-Hill-White-Sox-2026.jpg Darren Yamashita/Imagn Images

Derek Hill is slashing .213/.284/.375 this season.

The Phillies made their move for outfield depth in the wake of Adolis García's injury.

They've acquired right-handed bat Derek Hill and international bonus pool money in a trade with the Chicago White Sox for minor-leaguer bats Dylan Campbell and Jose Colmenares, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Thursday afternoon.

The 30-year-old Hill has appeared in 50 games so far this season, and has slashed .213/.284/.375, with four homers, a double, eight runs batted in, and 29 strikeouts.

He's batted .186 through 47 plate appearances since May 1.

Those are far from thrilling numbers, but as noted earlier Thursday, the Phillies are extremely thin on internal outfield options if García is down for any extended period of time.

Maybe the silver lining: Hill holds up a lot better against left-handed pitchers than he does right, slashing .245/.298/.491 with all four of his homers when facing a southpaw. That includes when the White Sox were visiting South Philly last week, where Hill took a Jesús Luzardo changeup into left-field seats.

Hey, for a club that's been trying to figure out its outfield all year, and notoriously, for years before that, it's something.

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Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

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