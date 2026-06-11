Phillies get their outfield help, trade with White Sox for Derek Hill

The Phillies made their move for outfield depth in the wake of Adolis García's injury.

They've acquired right-handed bat Derek Hill and international bonus pool money in a trade with the Chicago White Sox for minor-leaguer bats Dylan Campbell and Jose Colmenares, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Thursday afternoon.

Trade news: The Philadelphia Phillies are acquiring center fielder Derek Hill and international bonus money from the Chicago White Sox for outfield prospect Dylan Campbell and infield prospect Jose Colmenares, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 11, 2026

The 30-year-old Hill has appeared in 50 games so far this season, and has slashed .213/.284/.375, with four homers, a double, eight runs batted in, and 29 strikeouts.

He's batted .186 through 47 plate appearances since May 1.

Those are far from thrilling numbers, but as noted earlier Thursday, the Phillies are extremely thin on internal outfield options if García is down for any extended period of time.

Maybe the silver lining: Hill holds up a lot better against left-handed pitchers than he does right, slashing .245/.298/.491 with all four of his homers when facing a southpaw. That includes when the White Sox were visiting South Philly last week, where Hill took a Jesús Luzardo changeup into left-field seats.

Hey, for a club that's been trying to figure out its outfield all year, and notoriously, for years before that, it's something.

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