FX picks up 'Wildwood,' a Jersey Shore comedy from creator of 'Derry Girls'

A new comedy series that will showcase Wildwood from the award-winning creator of the United Kingdom hit "Derry Girls" has been picked up by FX and 20th Century Fox.

Irish screenwriter and playwright Lisa McGee is working on a show that will bring a group of college-aged girls from Ireland to the boisterous Jersey Shore town during the summer of 2000. The group arrives in Wildwood with no money and no particular plan, according to details first reported Monday by Deadline.

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McGee's "Derry Girls," a teen sitcom based in Northern Ireland, premiered in 2018 on the U.K.'s Channel 4 and ran for three seasons. The show follows a group of classmates at a Catholic school in Derry during the final years of the Troubles, a conflict that brought violence and political upheaval to Ireland from the 1960s to the late 1990s. The series, loosely based on McGee's upbringing, became a global hit and found a diehard audience on Netflix in the United States.

FX and 20th Century Fox landed "Wildwood" in a "very competitive" pursuit for McGee's next project and first set outside Europe, Deadline reported. "Derry Girls," which wrapped 2022, and won best comedy honors at the BAFTAs, International Emmys and Irish Film and Television Awards during its run. McGee most recently created the Netflix series "How to Get to Heaven from Belfast," a comedy thriller that also explore themes of adolescence.

Wildwood is most often associated with nostalgia for its heyday in the 1950s and 1960s, when the Jersey Shore emerged as one of the nation's top postwar vacation spots. Neon signs beckoned visitors to distinctive, Doo-Wop-style motels that thrived on tourists traveling the completed Garden State Parkway. Morey's Piers became a premier boardwalk amusement park and dance clubs dominated Pacific and New Jersey avenues.

By the turn of the century, the era of family-owned motels in Wildwood started giving way to a boom in condo construction and a new wave of tourism driven by party-seeking college students. The culture of the Jersey Shore in the late 1990s and early 2000s was exemplified by MTV's "Total Request Live" filming further north in Seaside Heights. The nightlife scene there and in other shore communities helped give birth to the raucous "Jersey Shore" reality franchise and the reputation for youthful chaos that came with it.

Few details are known about McGee's choice of Wildwood as the setting of her next show. North Wildwood has been home to an annual Irish Fall Festival for more than four decades. One of Wildwood's most beloved bars, Shamrock Beef & Ale, spent 80 years on Pacific Avenue before it closed in 2021. The bar's upper floors were preserved and moved to a nearby property, becoming a 10-bedroom home that hit the market last year.

It's unknown whether the upcoming comedy series will film in Wildwood. McGee is set to serve as the show's executive producers now that the series is in development.