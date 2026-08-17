Heroes and zeroes from Day 12 of Eagles training camp: Sloppy offense bows to opportunistic defense

The Eagles got back on the practice field Monday, two days after their preseason opener against the Ravens. With two intense joint practice sessions ahead against the Patriots on Wednesday and Thursday, the Eagles were in shorts and shells Monday and conducted a "yellow" practice for about 80 minutes.

The limited practice time led to very few team periods, but we still have some standouts from the session.

Here are the heroes and zeroes from Monday's practice in South Philly:

Heroes

Quinyon Mitchell, Michael Carter II: Probably could have given this to the entire Eagles secondary. Mitchell returned after missing Thursday’s practice and aided a secondary that limited Jalen Hurts’ ability to find targets beyond 5-10 yards. Mitchell did typical Mitchell things on Hurts' very first pass of 11-on-11s when he plastered Dontayvion Wicks on a slant and then got his hand on the pass to break it up.

Toward the end of practice, again in 11-on-11, Hurts tried to thread a needle to Quez Watkins down inside the right seam between Carter and the safety, but Carter had Watkins covered tightly and snagged the ball before it could get to Watkins' hands. Could Watkins have run the route better? Maybe. Hard to tell in real-time action, and Watkins has a questionable reputation for route-running. Regardless, it was a nice read on the play by Carter.

Zeroes

The first-team offense: It wasn’t a very good practice for the entire starting offense. Everyone played a role in the sloppiness. Blocking for the run game was meh. Will Shipley dropped a routine handoff from Hurts on an outside zone run, and Hurts struggled to drive the ball against a defense mixing and matching some backups in with starters and threw an interception. Hurts also took some "sacks." Landon Dickerson walked off the field after practice looking frustrated by the entire session.

Hurts and Dallas Goedert blew a golden opportunity to strike a big play over the middle against a delayed blitz when Hurts’ throw was ever-so-slightly behind Goedert, who got both hands on the ball but juggled it several times before the ball sailed 10 feet up in the air and then fell to the ground. There wasn’t a defender within 15 yards of Goedert when he broke open.

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