New 'Abbott Elementary' trailer teases new roles for teachers and more classroom chaos in Season 6

"Abbott Elementary" returns next week for its sixth season, and some of the characters appear to be taking on new positions at the fictional West Philadelphia school.

A new trailer for the show, released Wednesday, reveals that Gregory (Tyler James Williams) has stepped into his new position as assistant principal and that Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) is now a union representative.



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"I have two roles this year," Gregory says. "Teacher me and assistant principal me. … It's going great."

Gregory is then scolded by another character who accuses him of thinking he "runs the school." The remark causes Gregory to flinch out of fear.

The trailer, which includes Guns N' Roses' "Welcome to the Jungle," seems to promise another year of classroom chaos and laughs, with glimpses of Ava (Janelle James) cursing out faculty, Jacob (Chris Perfetti) throwing a basketball at two students in Sixers jerseys and Melissa getting into a spat with another staff member over a break room chair.

The opening scene of the trailer shows Janine (Quinta Brunson) decorating her classroom with a jungle theme, even holding up a plush parrot to the camera and saying "Welcome to the Jungle."

"It's going to be the best year yet," Ava says.

The Emmy-winning sitcom ended its fifth season with a hint that things may be getting more serious between Gregory and Janine as well as Ava and her boyfriend O'Shon (Matthew Law). Inside the school, on the other hand, faculty will have to adjust to a new wave of students enrolling in Abbott after some city schools closed.

The season 6 premiere airs at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on ABC. It is available on Hulu the next day.

Check out the full trailer below: