Eagles, Comcast Spectacor tweak new tailgating rules after meeting with concerned fans

Eagles tailgaters who bring oversized vehicles to the South Philly stadium complex now will be given one hour to unload their equipment and supplies before they must relocate their vehicles to specified lots.

The policy, which takes effect Sunday, was reached after Eagles fans expressed concerns over a slew of new tailgating regulations that also begin Sunday. The one-hour, dropoff period begins when parking gates open. Initially, the new rules prohibited dropoffs.

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Executives with the Eagles and Comcast Spectacor's Sports Complex Parking Venture, which oversees parking at the stadium complex, met Tuesday with the Eagles fans who formed the Philadelphia Tailgating Association on Tuesday to discuss the new tailgating rules. The dropoff period is intended to alleviate some of the concerns raised by fans.

"While several additional concerns and possible improvements were discussed, not every issue was resolved," Carmen Conti, president of the tailgating association, wrote on Facebook on Tuesday. "Today's meeting represents progress, and continued discussion will be necessary to address the remaining concerns."

Conti said the parties will "observe traffic movement, parking operations and how effectively the procedures work," during the Sunday's 1 p.m. game against the Los Angeles Rams. Another meeting between the parties is expected to be held afterward.

"We believe we have opened a positive line of communication," Conti wrote. "We will continue working constructively with the Philadelphia Eagles and parking operations leadership to improve parking rules and procedures, support traffic safety and strengthen the tailgate community."

Comcast Spectacor COO Phil Laws and Eagles COO Frank Gumienny said in a joint statement that Tuesday's meeting with the tailgaters yielded a "productive conversation."

"Every fan deserves a great game day experience," they said. "The new parking guidelines implemented for oversized vehicles have been met with a lot of positive feedback. ... We will continue to have an open dialogue as the changes are implemented and reviewed."

The Sports Complex Parking Venture announced the new tailgating rules last week, saying they are needed to "ease traffic flow, keep lanes clear and preserve parking availability for all guests."

The new regulations require oversized vehicles to park in Lot D near Xfinity Mobile Arena or the upper section of Lot N near Seventh Street and Pattison Avenue. Vehicles will be directed to park in specific spots. Standard cars and trucks are not permitted to park in these lots.

The new rules also state that guests with prepaid parking passes for oversized vehicles will receive four parking spaces, with the option to add two more for $100. Guests without prepaid passes must pay $200 for four spaces upon arrival. They also can purchase two more spaces for $100. Previously, oversized vehicles paid $100, but had no strict limitations on the number of spaces they occupied.

After the rules were announced, the tailgaters association hired the law firm Bochetto & Lentz to represent the interests of Eagles fans, longtime tailgaters and season ticket holders who opposed the changes. Attorney George Bochetto said in an email Monday that his firm was "engaged in negotiation" with SCVP, but no lawsuit has been filed. Bochetto did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

