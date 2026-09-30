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September 30, 2026

Clementon Park in South Jersey to be auctioned off in October

Earlier this month, the amusement park's owner revealed it was shutting down the attraction, which dates to 1907.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Real Estate Amusement Parks
Clementon Park auction Jim Walsh/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Clementon Park and Splash World, the historic amusement park in South Jersey, will be sold in a virtual auction that begins Oct. 19.

Clementon Park and Splash World will hit the auction block on Oct. 19, with bidding set to start at $1.5 million.

When the owners of the historic South Jersey amusement park announced its closure earlier this month, they said they wanted to find a buyer who "shares our love for Clementon Park and will carry its history and legacy forward." But selling it at an auction means they'll have less control over the property's future.

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The virtual auction, which is being conducted by RI Marketplace, opens at noon on Oct. 19 and closes at noon on Oct. 21.

The auction listing says the site includes 45 acres and a private lake, and touts its proximity to the prestigious Pine Valley Golf Club. It notes that an investor could keep the park running, use it as a private or corporate event space or consider additional development options, including multifamily or senior housing, a hotel, or retail and dining spaces. 

The listing says multiple structures on the property "offer further repurposing potential, and ample onsite parking supports continued park or event use." 

Clementon Park opened as a trolley park in 1907 and was intended to boost weekend riderships on a transit line from South Jersey to Philadelphia. In 2003, the waterpark was added. The amusement park has had multiple owners over the years.

Indiana Beach Parks & Entertainment purchased Clementon Park in 2021 for $2.6 million in a virtual auction. At the time, the park had been closed since it was abruptly shut down by its prior owner, Premier Parks, in September 2019. It reopened in June 2021.

Before it shut down in 2019, Clementon Park was one of the oldest continuously operating amusement parks in the United States.

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Real Estate Amusement Parks Philadelphia South Jersey Camden County Clementon

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