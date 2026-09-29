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September 29, 2026

Brothers behind Adoro to open another Italian BYOB in former Two Robbers taproom in South Philly

Ravello is named after a town on Italy's Amalfi Coast. The space in Bella Vista was also once home to brunch spot Hawthornes.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
Ravellos Bella Vista Michaela Althouse/PhillyVoice

Brothers Florin, left, and Marco Matranxhi will open their second restaurant at 738 S. 11th St. in Bella Vista, the former home of the Lodge by Two Robbers.

The brothers behind Adoro in Queen Village plans to open another Italian BYOB restaurant at the former Two Robbers tasting room in South Philly.

Florin and Marco Matranxhi are moving into 738 S. 11th St. in Bella Vista with Ravello, which is named after a town on Italy's Amalfi Coast. The fine-dining menu will highlight dishes from that region. 

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"It's really good, really beautiful," Marco said of the Amalfi Coast. "We're really excited to bring ... a little Ravello to Philly." 

The brothers haven't yet set an opening date, but they'd like to get things up and running as soon as possible — maybe even within a month or two. The menu will still be classic Italian with a focus on seafood; there won't be any dishes from Adoro. They plan to add anywhere from 80 to 100 seats, much larger than their first location. 

Marco Passante, who is from Ravello, will be the executive chef. He formerly ran the kitchen at Thymari, a Mediterranean spot in Swedesboro, New Jersey. 

An Instagram post announcing the news said Passante will bring "generations of knowledge, authentic Italian techniques, and a shared passion for exceptional food" to the restaurant. He will be the main force behind the kitchen, the brothers said, as Florin, also a chef, plans to primarily run Adoro, which is named after their grandfather. But the two places are within walking distance so Florin is expecting to be around a lot at the new venture. 

The Matranxhis opened Adoro at 769 E. Passyunk Ave. in September 2024 following Florin's stints at La Viola in Rittenhouse Square and La Verona in Kennett Square. Florin was born in Albania and grew up working at his father's restaurant before spending four years working in Naples and learning Italian cooking. 

During the Lodge by Two Robbers' tenure at 728 S. 11th St., the space was a cocktail bar and restaurant. The canned vodka company ended regular service at the spot on Aug. 9, but it said at the time that it would keep the space for private events and pop-ups with access to a full kitchen and bar. Two Robbers said it closed the restaurant because it planned to focus on its Fishtown tasting room and growing its wholesale business.  

Previously, the space was home to longtime South Philly brunch spot Hawthornes, which opened in 2009. Owners Chris Fetfatzes and Heather Annechiarico, who also own Grace & Proper, said they decided to close the restaurant to focus on their upcoming projects, which included reopening Wine Dive and Sonny's Cocktail Joint.

Five years ago, Marco said he and his brother used to walk by the restaurant while it was still Hawthornes and think about what a great spot it was. 

"If you work hard with a passion, dreams come true, believe me," Florin said. "I believe in myself."

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

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