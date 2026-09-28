Best fantasy football waiver claims for Week 4

After this week we'll be about one-quarter through the fantasy football season.

Injuries continue to mount, forcing key reserves into starting players for the short and long term. Some can help you win on any given week. And some young players who might have been overlooked in your fantasy draft are starting to emerge.

As we do every week, we bring you find the best waiver claims. Here are players you should grab for Week 4 and beyond, at each position.

Quarterback

Jacoby Brissett, Cardinals: He already has the fifth-most dropbacks among NFL QBs and just had 52 in Week 3, a trend going back to last year. Brissett was a fantasy surprise in 2025 – his 19.5 PPG average across a 17-game season would've made him the 12th-highest scoring QB. The Cards are always in shootouts because of their bad defense. Brissett is a good backup to have and to stream on certain weeks, but is only owned in 10 percent of Yahoo! leagues.

Running back

Ollie Gordon, Dolphins: Someone has to get the workload with De'Von Achane out for the rest of the season, and Gordon is that guy. He could be an excellent flex option on any given week on usage alone – he had 20 touches in relief of Achane and found the end zone despite having just 3 carries over the first two weeks. Gordon, owned in just 5% of Yahoo! leagues, will be a hot wavier wire commodity this week.

Braelon Allen, Jets: With Breece Hall out for a few weeks, his top backup becomes RB1. The 235-pound Allen runs with toughness and is only 22, so he should get plenty of carries and some receptions here and there. His first game as the starter will come against a vulnerable Bears defense. He'll be a good handcuff for Hall owners when Hall does return.

Wide receiver/tight end

Kalif Raymond, Bears: He's no longer a one-week wonder. Raymond wasn't a hot pickup after his 8-catch, 84-yard eruption in Week 1 and fantasy owners remained skeptical going into Monday night's game, when he torched the Eagles for 6 catches and 90 yards including a 41-yard TD. Raymond has 19 catches on 21 targets, way outperforming TE Colston Loveland, a popular Round 4-5 pick. Amazingly, Raymond is still is available in 91% of Yahoo! leagues.

Roman Wilson, Steelers: The second-year slot WR has 6 targets in each game, making him the second-most targeted Steeler behind DK Metcalf. Wilson caught a 38-yard TD early against the Bengals. Aaron Rodgers wants to get rid of the ball quickly, and having a young slot specialist like Wilson could lead to an even steadier diet of targets for the former national champion from Michigan.

Kenyon Sadiq, Jets: We told you last week to get in early on the rookie first-rounder before he broke out, and then he broke out. He reeled in 7 receptions for 105 yards and a TD against the Lions. He's still available in 82% of Yahoo! leagues. What are you waiting for? Don't ignore our advice for a second straight week.

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