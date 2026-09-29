School district and police expand joint program that helps support children who are exposed to trauma

A pilot program that requires law enforcement to notify the school district when officers encounter a child at the scene of a traumatic event will be expanded starting Monday, Oct. 5.

Through a partnership between the School District of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Police Department, the Handle With Care initiative helps provide support for students who are exposed to violence outside of school.

Following an incident, police provide district officials with the child's name, the school they attend and a general notice that they may need extra help or leniency in the classroom. Referrals do not include specifics about the event the child witnessed or experienced.

After receiving notice, the district informs the student's teachers and other relevant personnel in the school. A trained staff member then observes the student, provides classroom support and directs them to counselors if needed.

"It is our responsibility as a department to look beyond the immediate incident and recognize how trauma can affect a young person long after the moment has passed," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin J. Bethel said Monday. "Through our partnership with the School District of Philadelphia, we are building a critical bridge between law enforcement and educators to ensure that when a child experiences trauma and heads to the classroom, the adults in their lives are better equipped to respond with understanding, compassion and care."

Around 3,000 police officers and 15,000 staff members in the school district received Handle With Care training over the summer to prepare for the program's district-wide expansion, officials said. The district and PPD will collaborate with researchers at the Juvenile Justice Research and Reform Lab at Drexel University to evaluate the impacts of the program on students and school violence.

Handle With Care began as a pilot program during the 2025-2026 school year at 15 schools in the 22nd Police District, which was chosen for its relatively high crime rate and poverty level. Throughout the pilot, referrals were submitted for 73 students who received check-ins from school counselors, support in the classroom and other resources.

At least 67,000 children in Philadelphia experience a mental, emotional or behavioral health disorder, and less than half of them receive the proper treatment, according to a November 2025 study from Children First Philadelphia. And nearly half of the city’s children and teens reported feeling depressed or sad most days.

Superintendent Tony Watlington said the timely nature of the program combined with the staff's training will help educators keep their students on track in the classroom.

"We know what happens outside of school can affect a student's ability to learn, focus and engage in the classroom," he said in a statement. "Expanding this successful initiative to schools across Philadelphia will help us respond to students' needs, minimize barriers to learning and ensure every student has the support they need to reach their full potential."