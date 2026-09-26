Eagles-Bears Week 3 inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles lost Dallas Goedert and Saquon Barkley during their Week 2 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, but were still able to pick up their second win of the season. Goedert will miss some time, but Barkley is good to go Week 3 in Chicago against the Bears.

The Bears have major injury issues, as they are without budding star quarterback Caleb Williams.

Here are the Eagles' and Bears' inactives, with analysis.

• TE Dallas Goedert: Goedert suffered a sprained knee in Nashville last week. He is expected to miss multiple games. The Eagles signed Zach Ertz this week. To be determined how ready Ertz is to play after tearing an ACL last year.



• QB Tanner McKee (emergency QB): The Eagles' QB2 is Andy Dalton.

• WR Marquise Brown: Brown was a late addition to the injury report this week. He's down, and Elijah Moore will dress.

• OT Fred Johnson: Johnson was also a late addition to the injury report. Markel Bell will be the team's swing tackle Week 3.

• QB Cole Payton: Payton is the Eagles' QB4. He is a good athlete who did play on the punt team in preseason games, so there's a chance he could be active at some point this season in some kind of role other than quarterback, but he's be inactive for the foreseeable future.

• EDGE A.J. Epenesa: With Jonathan Greenard making his Eagles debut, Epenesa is a scratch



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• LG Landon Dickerson: Dickerson had his worst game as a pro in the Eagles' Week 1 win over the Commanders, and was quickly thereafter placed on injured reserve. Drew Kendall filled in at C, and Cam Jurgens moved over to LG. Kendall was OK, Jurgens was not.



• TE Eli Stowers: The Eagles selected Stowers in the second round of the 2026 draft because of his athletic traits, but he did not have a good rookie training camp, and is not yet ready to play. He was listed as questionable on the Eagles' injury report with a hamstring injury heading into Week 1, but was moved to IR. He'll miss at least the first four games of the season.







The Bears' inactives:

• Caleb Williams is the most obvious notable name above. He suffered a hamstring strain Week 2 against the Vikings and QB2 Tyson Bagent suffered a concussion. Williams will not play against the Eagles. Bagent is active, but QB3 Case Keenum is starting.

• Ozzy Trapilo is the starting LT. He was also out Weeks 1 and 2, with Braxton Jones and Theo Benedet platooning in a reserve role.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• S Coby Bryant (IR): Bryant suffered a hyperextended knee and a small fracture during training camp. Per Ben Johnson, he is expected to be out 4-6 months. He will not be available to play against the Eagles Week 3. Bryant was a projected starter for the Bears' defense.



• CB Kyler Gordon (PUP): Gordon was the Bears' second-round pick in 2022. He played in 45 games for them, with 35 starts. He missed 14 games in 2025 with a series of soft tissue injuries, and will miss at least the first four games of the 2026 regular season with a calf injury. Fourth-round rookie Malik Muhammad is starting in the slot in Gordon's absence.

• LB Noah Sewell (PUP): Sewell is a backup who started nine games for the Bears in 2025. He had 59 tackles and a forced fumble. He is still recovering from a torn Achilles suffered late in December in a game against the 49ers last season.



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