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September 28, 2026

The Phillies are calling Jesús Luzardo their NL Wild Card Game 1 'opener'

Why are the Phillies referring to their NL Wild Card Game 1 starter as an "opener?"

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By Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Phillies-All-Star-Game-Jesus-Luzardo_071426 Eric Hartline/Imagn Images

The Phillies will have to hope they'll have Jesús Luzardo back for the postseason.

Fresh off a 19-day absence, Jesús Luzardo needed just four pitches Sunday to get through the eighth inning of the Phillies' playoff-clinching win over Tampa Bay.

While that was enough to retire the Rays, it seems it wasn't to convince Phillies brass that Luzardo can handle much more of a workload.

Manager Don Mattingly told reporters Monday that his southpaw starter would "open" against the Braves on Tuesday in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series in Atlanta.

Rookie right-hander Andrew Painter, who has been the fifth starter, will move into the bullpen and be ready to go when or if the Phillies decide to make a pitching change.


The Phillies already were facing an unideal starting situation, having to use Aaron Nola on Saturday for an inning because they hadn't clinched earlier, and that turned into 21 pitches and four runs allowed.

Luzardo, who had been on the injured list with shoulder inflammation that kept him off the mound since Sept. 7, had his simulated game Saturday washed out by rain. He had a chance to get more work Sunday but was just too dominant against the Rays, needing just four pitches to get through the frame.

So the Phillies clearly think Luzardo, who has been the team's best overall pitcher since the All-Star break, might not yet be ready to pitch his usual number of innings against the Braves at a time when they need to lean heaviest on their starting rotation.

From the start of July,  Luzardo was 10-2 with a 1.66 ERA and 105 strikeouts in his last 81.1 innings. He finished 14-5 with a 2.86 ERA and 221 strikeouts in 29 starts. 

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Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff

mosher@phillyvoice.com

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