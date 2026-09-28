Charlie Puth, SOMBR, OneRepublic and Ludacris will play Q102’s Jingle Ball in Philly

Q102’s Jingle Ball will return to Philadelphia this December with a lineup spanning pop, hip-hop and alternative music.

Charlie Puth, SOMBR, OneRepublic and Ludacris are among the artists scheduled to perform Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Xfinity Mobile Arena. The annual holiday concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and will also feature Jason Derulo, ADÉLA, Kylie Cantrall, The Beaches and JYT.

Puth’s appearance comes more than two years after Taylor Swift unexpectedly name-dropped him on the title track of The Tortured Poets Department. Puth later said the shoutout helped give him the confidence to release his 2024 single “Hero.”

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Oct. 2, at noon through Ticketmaster.

The concert will also benefit the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, with $1 from every ticket sold going to the nonprofit, which brings interactive media studios into pediatric hospitals.

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 15

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: 3601 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19148

General ticket sale: Friday, Oct. 2, at noon

Charity: $1 from each ticket sold will benefit the Ryan Seacrest Foundation

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.