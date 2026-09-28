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September 28, 2026

Charlie Puth, SOMBR, OneRepublic and Ludacris will play Q102’s Jingle Ball in Philly

The Dec. 15 concert at Xfinity Mobile Arena will also feature Jason Derulo, ADÉLA, Kylie Cantrall, The Beaches and JYT.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Concerts Performances
Xfinity Mobile Arena NEW Provided Courtesy/Comcast Spectacor

Q102’s Jingle Ball returns to Xfinity Mobile Arena on Dec. 15 with a lineup featuring Charlie Puth, SOMBR, OneRepublic, Ludacris, Jason Derulo and more.

Q102’s Jingle Ball will return to Philadelphia this December with a lineup spanning pop, hip-hop and alternative music.

Charlie Puth, SOMBR, OneRepublic and Ludacris are among the artists scheduled to perform Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Xfinity Mobile Arena. The annual holiday concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and will also feature Jason Derulo, ADÉLA, Kylie Cantrall, The Beaches and JYT.

Puth’s appearance comes more than two years after Taylor Swift unexpectedly name-dropped him on the title track of The Tortured Poets Department. Puth later said the shoutout helped give him the confidence to release his 2024 single “Hero.”

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Oct. 2, at noon through Ticketmaster.

The concert will also benefit the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, with $1 from every ticket sold going to the nonprofit, which brings interactive media studios into pediatric hospitals.

Q102’s Jingle Ball 2026

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 15
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: 3601 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19148
General ticket sale: Friday, Oct. 2, at noon
Charity: $1 from each ticket sold will benefit the Ryan Seacrest Foundation

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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