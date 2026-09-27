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September 27, 2026

Nor'easter slams Jersey Shore, leaving coastal communities under water

Severe flooding in Sea Isle City, Wildwood and Ocean City has damaged first floors of homes and made streets impassable.

Jeff Tomik
By Jeff Tomik
PhillyVoice Staff
Weather Jersey Shore
Jersey Shore flooding Brian Johnston/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Streets in Manasquan were flooded Saturday afternoon after a nor’easter slammed the Jersey Shore.

A powerful nor'easter slammed the East Coast this weekend with heavy rain and high winds causing major flooding in the Jersey Shore. 

With more rain in the forecast on Sunday, there could still be additional tidal and coastal flooding into the evening, the National Weather Service's Mount Holly station said. As of Sunday morning, there were more than 20,000 New Jersey residents facing power outages. 

MORE: Wonder food hall to move production, distribution offices to South Jersey

In anticipation of the storm, New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill on Friday declared a state of emergency in eight coastal counties — Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem.

Jersey Shore nor'easterGigi Simpson/Provided Image

Cars on a street in North Wildwood are under water after a powerful nor'easter slammed the East Coast over the weekend.


Severe flooding in many communities on the Jersey Shore — including Sea Isle City, Wildwood, Manasquan and Ocean City — has damaged first floors of beach homes and made streets impassable.. Manasquan Mayor Michael Mangan recommended residents evacuate, according to CBS News. One Facebook post showed someone kayaking down the middle of a road in Ocean City. 

On Saturday morning, floodwaters ranging from 2 to 3 feet deep filled first-floor rooms at the Travel Inn and New Sea Breeze motels in Egg Harbor Township, and police rescued several people and a dog, 6ABC reported.

It's unusual a nor'easter, named for the direction of its wind patterns, to occur in September. The coastal storms typically appear between October and March, with a peak during the winter months, and the Philly area usually sees two to four over the course of the prime season.

This story will be updated.  

Jeff Tomik

Jeff Tomik
PhillyVoice Staff

jefftomik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weather Jersey Shore New Jersey Flooding Nor'easters

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