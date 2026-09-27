Nor'easter slams Jersey Shore, leaving coastal communities under water

A powerful nor'easter slammed the East Coast this weekend with heavy rain and high winds causing major flooding in the Jersey Shore.

With more rain in the forecast on Sunday, there could still be additional tidal and coastal flooding into the evening, the National Weather Service's Mount Holly station said. As of Sunday morning, there were more than 20,000 New Jersey residents facing power outages.

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In anticipation of the storm, New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill on Friday declared a state of emergency in eight coastal counties — Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem.

Gigi Simpson/Provided Image Cars on a street in North Wildwood are under water after a powerful nor'easter slammed the East Coast over the weekend.

Severe flooding in many communities on the Jersey Shore — including Sea Isle City, Wildwood, Manasquan and Ocean City — has damaged first floors of beach homes and made streets impassable.. Manasquan Mayor Michael Mangan recommended residents evacuate, according to CBS News. One Facebook post showed someone kayaking down the middle of a road in Ocean City.

On Saturday morning, floodwaters ranging from 2 to 3 feet deep filled first-floor rooms at the Travel Inn and New Sea Breeze motels in Egg Harbor Township, and police rescued several people and a dog, 6ABC reported.

It's unusual a nor'easter, named for the direction of its wind patterns, to occur in September. The coastal storms typically appear between October and March, with a peak during the winter months, and the Philly area usually sees two to four over the course of the prime season.

This story will be updated.