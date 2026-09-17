Wonder food hall to move production, distribution offices to South Jersey

Wonder, a food hall and meal delivery service that has rapidly expanded in the Philadelphia region, plans to consolidate and move its North Jersey production offices to a single location in South Jersey in November.

Wonder Group will take over a distribution center at 1130 Commerce Blvd. in Logan Township, Gloucester County. The company plans to lay off 533 employees who work at its offices in Cranford, Parsippany and Fairfield between now and January, according to notices filed with New Jersey's labor department. Some of those employees have been offered opportunities to relocate.

“Because this is a site consolidation, it unfortunately requires winding down operations and the roles tied to those locations,” the company said in a statement. "We recognize this is a significant disruption for these employees and we are working to support them through this transition."

The move to South Jersey will bring the company's production and distribution under one roof to improve efficiency as Wonder plans further expansion and an IPO in the coming years. The brand, founded by billionaire entrepreneur Marc Lore, has grown to more than 150 locations since it was founded in New Jersey in 2018. The company now operates in 10 states and Washington, D.C. It has opened 16 locations in the Philadelphia region over the past few years, including five in the city.

Wonder operates more than 25 restaurant concepts — including several backed by celebrity chefs — that offer menus on a single platform where shoppers can combine orders from different cuisines. The company acquired GrubHub for $650 million in 2025 and this month struck a deal with DoorDash that includes a $125 million investment in Wonder, adding to another $650 million fundraising round over the summer.

The company plans to expand into Texas next year and is expected to invest heavily in kitchen robotics and AI development. Last year, the company acquired Sweetgreen's robotic kitchen company Spyce to automate food prep across several of its restaurant concepts.

The job cuts in North Jersey are separate from Wonder's layoff of about 150 employees companywide — roughly 7% of its staff — earlier this month.