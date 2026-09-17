Downtown Bryn Mawr will be filled with 90+ vintage and handmade vendors at October's Clover Market

September 17, 2026
More than 90 vintage and handmade vendors will spread through downtown Bryn Mawr for the fall edition of Clover Market, a free outdoor event with food, live music and activities for kids.
The market returns Sunday, Oct. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. near North Bryn Mawr and Lancaster avenues, across from Ludington Library. Shoppers can browse clothing, ceramics, jewelry, artwork, home goods, candles, specialty foods and other finds.
Matt Kresge will perform from noon to 3 p.m. Families can stop for free crafts, while face painting will be available for an additional charge. Finding Shelter and PURR Philly also will be on site.
The market is steps from the Bryn Mawr SEPTA station. Drivers can use nearby municipal lots, street parking and the lot at 7 N. Bryn Mawr Ave.
Clover Market is held outdoors rain or shine. Leashed dogs are welcome, and admission is free.
Date: Sunday, Oct. 4
Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Location: North Bryn Mawr and Lancaster avenues
GPS: 7 N. Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
Admission: Free
Transit: Steps from the Bryn Mawr SEPTA station
Weather: Rain or shine
Dogs: Leashed dogs are welcome
Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.