Downtown Bryn Mawr will be filled with 90+ vintage and handmade vendors at October's Clover Market

More than 90 vintage and handmade vendors will spread through downtown Bryn Mawr for the fall edition of Clover Market, a free outdoor event with food, live music and activities for kids.

The market returns Sunday, Oct. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. near North Bryn Mawr and Lancaster avenues, across from Ludington Library. Shoppers can browse clothing, ceramics, jewelry, artwork, home goods, candles, specialty foods and other finds.

Provided Courtesy/Clover Market

Food vendors will include Bonjour Creperie, Humpty's Dumplings, Korea Taqueria, Honey Bear Ice Cream and others, with coffee and lemonade available near the Bryn Mawr station.

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Matt Kresge will perform from noon to 3 p.m. Families can stop for free crafts, while face painting will be available for an additional charge. Finding Shelter and PURR Philly also will be on site.

The market is steps from the Bryn Mawr SEPTA station. Drivers can use nearby municipal lots, street parking and the lot at 7 N. Bryn Mawr Ave.

Clover Market is held outdoors rain or shine. Leashed dogs are welcome, and admission is free.

Date: Sunday, Oct. 4

Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Location: North Bryn Mawr and Lancaster avenues

GPS: 7 N. Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010

Admission: Free

Transit: Steps from the Bryn Mawr SEPTA station

Weather: Rain or shine

Dogs: Leashed dogs are welcome

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