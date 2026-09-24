Eagles fan who says new parking rules are 'breaking up the tailgates' forms group to protect game day traditions

Eagles fans are banding together after a new set of guidelines were introduced that will limit the amount of tailgating space by restricting where and how vehicles are able to park at Lincoln Financial Field.

Carmen Conti, a longtime tailgater from Washington Township, New Jersey, assembled a group of 19 fellow pregame organizers in the South Philly Boxing Gym on Wednesday for the formation of the Philadelphia Association of Tailgaters, which he said hopes to work with stadium, team and parking officials to protect the "traditions that make Philadelphia game days special."

"Our end goal is to be able to give all the tailgaters a voice," said Conti, 48. "We're trying to establish (a system) where we can sit upon the board that makes decisions for the parking lot … instead of slapping this on us last minute."

Sports Complex Parking Venture, the company that oversees the parking lots in the stadium complex, sent an email to customers on Tuesday notifying them of changes meant to "ease traffic flow, keep lanes clear and preserve parking availability for all guests."

Starting on Sunday, Oct. 4, the Eagles' next home game against the Los Angeles Rams, oversized vehicles will be directed to park in designated spots by lot attendants in Lot D near Xfinity Mobile Arena and the upper section of Lot N near 7th Street and Pattison Avenue. Companion standard-sized cars and trucks will not be allowed to park in the oversized lots and dropoffs are not permitted.

The new rules also state that guests with an oversized vehicle prepaid parking pass will receive four parking spaces with the option to purchase two more for $100. Guests without a pass will be required to pay $200 upon arrival for four spots and will have the option to purchase two more for an additional $100. Previous policies set daily oversized parking rates at $100, with no strict limits on how many unassigned spaces a tailgating setup could occupy.

Provided Image/Carmen Conti Provided Image/Carmen Conti The Philadelphia Association of Tailgaters, pictured above, was established at the South Philly Boxing Gym on Wednesday in opposition to new parking lot regulations.



The new rules were formed "based on feedback and collaboration with the City of Philadelphia and community stakeholders," the company said. But Conti said he and other tailgaters have not been able to contact anyone at the company about their concerns.

A representative with the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"They're breaking up the tailgates," he said. "And nobody’s realizing that."

Conti says his tailgates have been held at the same location for the pasts 10 years and take up multiple spaces to fit his truck, trailer, a 10-by-20-foot tent with a DJ setup and a space for people to congregate. He typically enlists the help of some friends in standard-sized cars to set up the space, which would not be allowed under the new rules. Conti doesn't have a prepaid pass so he pays the daily rate for oversized parking. He estimates these changes could cost him thousands more a year.

A Philadelphia Association of Tailgaters meeting is scheduled for Friday to iron out the organizational structure of the group and determine what their feasible next steps can be to push back on the restrictions.

"Our purpose is clear: To advocate for fair communication, reasonable policies, public safety, responsible tailgating, and the preservation of Philadelphia's tailgating tradition," Conti said in a Facebook post Wednesday. "When new rules, parking procedures, space restrictions, or policies are being considered, we believe tailgaters should have a seat at the table."

Conti encouraged any concerned tailgaters to contact him at bigcarm78@gmail.com if they're interested in getting involved with the organization.

"Whether you support the Eagles, Phillies, Flyers or Sixers, you know how much these gatherings mean," Conti wrote on Facebook. "They bring families and friends together. They're where we celebrate, remember people we've lost and pass our love of Philadelphia sports down to our children."

"I'm asking you to bring your concerns, but also bring your ideas," he continued. "Let's build a committee that listens, stays organized, and gives officials practical proposals they can work with."