Phillies make playoffs, fend off epic collapse

The Phillies are in the playoffs.

They've had champagne on ice and plastic wrap ready to go in the locker room since Wednesday, when their magic number dropped to 2.

It's been a ride. But a tempered, cathartic celebration is finally in order.

Perhaps the longest week many of these veteran players have ever had is over, with a 2-4 showing against the two best teams in baseball (the Brewers, then the Rays) just enough to land Philly a one-way ticket to Atlanta Tuesday. They handled the Rays 7-3 Sunday to finally limp across the finish line. They could have done this days ago.

The Phillies and Braves will face off in a best of three Wild Card series — with all games starting at 2 p.m. — later this week.

It was nearly one of the worst collapses in franchise history, but at least for a few more days, they're still in the mix for the chance at the World Series title they feel they were slighted in each of the last four Octobers.

Right around 3 p.m. eastern time, the time the Phillies were originally scheduled to start their regular season finale against the Rays, Kyle Schwarber smashed a two-run double to the right field corner to put the Phils ahead 4-0.

Come for the knock, stay for the slide pic.twitter.com/Q562Dl8Eyf — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 27, 2026

An early start on a cloudy and drizzly afternoon in South Philly seemed to set things straight. No sitting around and waiting to see if a Diamondbacks loss can backdoor them into the postseason. No worrying about the weather. The Phils going first meant they would fearlessly try and lock things down themselves.

The team had to sacrifice Zack Wheeler's chance at starting against Atlanta, and it worked. He struck out the side in the first and never looked back, giving the Phillies six strong innings of one-run baseball.

Wheeler had an incredible season, starting late after his Thoracic Outlet surgery. He'll be in the top 10 for NL Cy Young voting.

Bryson Stott (who went 3-for-3 with a walk Sunday batting), batting cleanup, delivered with Schwarber on first in the first inning, blasting a line drive double to right field that scored the DH. Finally, the Phillies struck first.

In the second, Edmundo Sosa double set table for J.T. Realmuto's biggest hit of the season, a double on a misplayed liner to left field that plated Sosa and gave the Phils a 2-0 lead. Schwarber's double would follow that.

Insurance came when Bryce Harper blasted a homer to right — you could tell he was just itching to contribute a big hit. A sac fly and Sosa homer padded the scoreboard and really took the edge off as the wind and rain picked up later in the afternoon.

After scoring exactly three runs combined in four straight losses heading to Sunday, thei seven runs and 12 hits are an encouraging sign for the playoffs. Maybe getting the slump out of the way at the end of the regular season is the key?

If the Phillies play better in do or die situations, maybe they'll be better in October. Jesús Luzardo (who needed just four pitches to retire the Rays in the eighth inning) is back and will pitch in some capacity. Luis Arráez might just be ready to play too.

When the front office decided to run things (mostly) back from 2025 to 2026, all they wanted was an opportunity in October. It was ugly, at times, but they have one.

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