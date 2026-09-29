DHS hasn't removed Brian Dawkins video despite the NFL calling for it to be taken down

The NFL is calling for the Department of Homeland Security to remove a video that features a montage of Brian Dawkins' career highlights to warn against a caravan of migrants moving toward the U.S. southern border.

The video, posted Sunday, remained on X as of Tuesday morning despite the former Eagles star saying he didn't approve the use of his image and the NFL reportedly asking DHS to take down the social media post.

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The video, which plays to Korn's "Blind," was posted with the caption "Our time has come" in response to a post that claimed a "huge migrant caravan" is heading toward the border. In another reply, DHS added a photo of Dawkins with the text: "The border is closed."

"Let's be clear, I didn't give permission for my name, image and likeness to be used by anybody, all right?" Dawkins said Monday in a social media video addressing the issue.

In response, DHS issued a statement saying that U.S. Border Patrol officers are tracking a group of migrants coming from Honduras and "playing lockdown defense," the Associated Press reported. The statement did not address the request to remove the video.

Dawkins played for the Eagles from 1996 to 2008 before finishing his career with the Denver Broncos in 2011. He was named a to the Pro Bowl nine times and was named an All-Pro safety five times. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

Dawkins isn't the only Philly celebrity to take issue with the Trump administration's social media accounts. In December, pop star Sabrina Carpenter criticized the White House for posting a video that showed ICE officers arresting people and was set to her song "Juno." The caption included a lyric from the song.

"This video is evil and disgusting," Carpeneter wrote in response. "Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda."