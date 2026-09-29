PAX Unplugged will turn the Convention Center into a giant tabletop game room

Tabletop fans will spend three days filling rows of tables at the Pennsylvania Convention Center this December, playing everything from familiar board games to titles that have not yet been released in the United States.

PAX Unplugged returns Dec. 4-6 with sprawling freeplay areas, tournaments, live game sessions and an expo hall featuring more than 300 tabletop game developers and publishers.

Provided Courtesy/ReedPop/Penny Arcade

The freeplay areas are one of the biggest parts of the experience. Attendees can grab a game, find a table and settle in for a round, while tournaments give more competitive players a chance to test themselves against other attendees. They can also get early hands-on time with upcoming titles, including games that have not yet launched in the United States.

Away from the tables, the weekend will include panels, live tabletop sessions and other scheduled programming. PAX says the full schedule is typically posted about 15 days before the show.

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This year’s Storytime speaker is Matt Leacock, the designer behind Pandemic, Pandemic Legacy, Forbidden Island, Daybreak and The Lord of the Rings: Fate of the Fellowship. Pandemic has sold more than 5 million copies worldwide since its 2008 release, according to organizers.

Provided Courtesy/ReedPop/Penny Arcade

PAX Unplugged also runs late. The convention is open from 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, giving attendees up to 14 hours each day to play, browse the expo floor and catch scheduled programming. Sunday hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Current adult badge prices are $52.50 for Friday and Sunday and $55.65 for Saturday, with a three-day badge priced at $112.34. Kids badges for ages 7-12 are currently $21 per day. Prices may increase closer to the event.

Dates: Friday, Dec. 4-Sunday, Dec. 6

Hours: 10 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday

Location: Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St., Philadelphia 19107

Expo hall: More than 300 tabletop game developers and publishers

What to expect: Sprawling freeplay areas, tournaments, panels, live game sessions and new games, including some not yet released in the U.S.

Storytime speaker: Matt Leacock, designer of Pandemic

Current adult badges: $52.50 Friday or Sunday; $55.65 Saturday; $112.34 for three days

Current kids badges: $21 per day for ages 7-12

Schedule: Full programming is typically posted about 15 days before the show

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