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September 29, 2026

More than 80 makers will take over Dilworth Park for a three-day fall market

Art inspired by Philly bars, restaurants and landmarks, upcycled clothing, vintage finds and more will fill the Oct. 9-11 Made in Philadelphia Fall Market.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Markets Family-Friendly
Made in Philadelphia Market Series 2026 Provided Courtesy/Aversa PR & Events

The Made in Philadelphia Fall Market returns to Dilworth Park Oct. 9-11 with more than 80 makers, artists and small businesses for its 10th anniversary.

More than 80 makers, artists and small businesses will set up at Dilworth Park this October as the Made in Philadelphia Fall Market celebrates its 10th anniversary.

The free outdoor market runs Friday, Oct. 9, through Sunday, Oct. 11, on the west side of City Hall. Vendors from Philadelphia, the surrounding region and beyond will sell art, clothing, jewelry, home goods, specialty foods and other handmade items throughout the weekend.

The vendor mix includes plenty of local flavor, with pen-and-ink illustrations inspired by iconic Philly landmarks, bars and restaurants, along with grocery-store-inspired art, upcycled clothing, jewelry made from vintage flatware, handmade children’s clothing and a Philadelphia-themed tarot deck.

There will also be plenty to eat while browsing. Confirmed food vendors include Bacon on a Stick, which serves thick-cut bacon skewers with dipping glazes, and Husky Jawn Street Corn, along with honey from the Philadelphia Beekeepers Guild.

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Saturday will bring live music and additional activities from Center City District, including free apple cider pressing while supplies last. The broader Fall Fest weekend will also include a seasonal beer garden and family-friendly games and activities around Dilworth Park.

Two CityPickle courts will also be available at Dilworth Park during the weekend, with reservations offered separately.

The market runs noon-8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free, and the event will go on rain or shine. 

The October event also provides shoppers with an early start on holiday gifts before the same organizers return to Dilworth Park later in the year for the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market.

Made in Philadelphia Fall Market

Dates: Friday, Oct. 9-Sunday, Oct. 11
Hours: Noon-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; noon-6 p.m. Sunday
Location: Dilworth Park, west side of City Hall, 1 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102
Admission: Free
Vendors: More than 80 makers, artists and small businesses
What to expect: Art, jewelry, clothing, home goods, vintage and upcycled items, Philly-themed gifts, specialty foods and seasonal décor
Saturday: Live music and free apple cider pressing while supplies last
Fall Fest: Seasonal beer garden plus family-friendly games and activities
Other activities: Pickleball court along City Hall
Weather: Rain or shine
Ages: Family-friendly
Dogs: Welcome

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

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