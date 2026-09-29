More than 80 makers will take over Dilworth Park for a three-day fall market

More than 80 makers, artists and small businesses will set up at Dilworth Park this October as the Made in Philadelphia Fall Market celebrates its 10th anniversary.

The free outdoor market runs Friday, Oct. 9, through Sunday, Oct. 11, on the west side of City Hall. Vendors from Philadelphia, the surrounding region and beyond will sell art, clothing, jewelry, home goods, specialty foods and other handmade items throughout the weekend.

The vendor mix includes plenty of local flavor, with pen-and-ink illustrations inspired by iconic Philly landmarks, bars and restaurants, along with grocery-store-inspired art, upcycled clothing, jewelry made from vintage flatware, handmade children’s clothing and a Philadelphia-themed tarot deck.

There will also be plenty to eat while browsing. Confirmed food vendors include Bacon on a Stick, which serves thick-cut bacon skewers with dipping glazes, and Husky Jawn Street Corn, along with honey from the Philadelphia Beekeepers Guild.

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Saturday will bring live music and additional activities from Center City District, including free apple cider pressing while supplies last. The broader Fall Fest weekend will also include a seasonal beer garden and family-friendly games and activities around Dilworth Park.

Two CityPickle courts will also be available at Dilworth Park during the weekend, with reservations offered separately.

The market runs noon-8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free, and the event will go on rain or shine.

The October event also provides shoppers with an early start on holiday gifts before the same organizers return to Dilworth Park later in the year for the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market.

Dates: Friday, Oct. 9-Sunday, Oct. 11

Hours: Noon-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; noon-6 p.m. Sunday

Location: Dilworth Park, west side of City Hall, 1 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

Admission: Free

Vendors: More than 80 makers, artists and small businesses

What to expect: Art, jewelry, clothing, home goods, vintage and upcycled items, Philly-themed gifts, specialty foods and seasonal décor

Saturday: Live music and free apple cider pressing while supplies last

Fall Fest: Seasonal beer garden plus family-friendly games and activities

Other activities: Pickleball court along City Hall

Weather: Rain or shine

Ages: Family-friendly

Dogs: Welcome

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Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.