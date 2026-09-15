Fantasy football best waiver wire pickups for Week 2

Waiver wire claims immediately after Week 1 are always a dice roll.

You don't want to overreact to one week of eye-popping production, but you also don't want to miss out on someone who could play a surprisingly bigger role and help you be a league winner.

Week to week volatility is a major dilemma for fantasy football owners with waiver claims, so it's important to not just examine production but also look closely at targets, role and overall environment.

We're here to help you find the best post-Week 1 waiver claims, any of which should be more than just a flash in the pan.

Quarterback

Tyler Shough, Saints: He's only owned in 40% of Yahoo! leagues but Shough was the 7th highest scoring QB in Week 1, better than Lamar Jackson, Jared Goff and Joe Burrow. The Saints' defense isn't great, which means New Orleans should be playing from behind quite a bit, a reason Shough will drop back plenty this season.

Malik Willis, Dolphins: Thanks to an additional 39 yards and TD on the ground, Willis was the 19th highest scoring QB. The weekly rushing yards could make Willis a more ideal QB2 than your current backup. He's only owned in 40% of Yahoo! leagues.

Running back

Tyler Allgeier, Cardinals: He got the most carries among Arizona RBs with Jeremiyah Love still limited from a preseason ankle injury and finished with 61 rushing yards, catching both of his targets. Allgeier's 17 carries were tied for 12th most in Week 1 – more than Saquon Barkley, Chase Brown and Javonte Williams. Love will eventually get more involved but the Cards will run quite a bit under new coach Mike LaFleur, and Allgeier has always capitalized on his touches going back to his Atlanta days.

Kaelon Black, 49ers: The rookie national champion from Indiana has emerged as the Niners' backup to Christian McCaffrey, which is always a very valuable bench stash given McCaffrey's injury history. Even with a healthy CMC, Black logged 15 touches and 14 total carries for 65 rushing yards. He's only owned in 26% of Yahoo! leagues. Probably a better bench option than Broncos RB Jonah Coleman, who had no touches in Week 1.

Wide receiver/Tight end

Jalen Coker, Panthers: One of my favorite draft sleepers, Coker erupted for 138 yards and 2 TDs. Don't expect this every week but he's WR2 in Carolina's offense and should be a consistent flex starter – yet he's only owned in 61% percent of Yahoo! leagues.

DeVaughn Vele, Saints: He'll probably be volatile from week to week when rookie Jordyn Tyson returns, but Vele is currently no worse than the third option in the New Orleans offense behind WR Chris Olave and TE Juwan Johnson. In Week 1, Vele had more targets and more production than Johnson. Vele will be involved in a pass offense that, as mentioned above, should throw the ball quite a bit.

Deebo Samuel, 49ers: He looked like his old self against the Rams in San Francisco's Week 1 thrashing, with six receptions on seven targets for 48 yards and a touchdown. He even ran for 12 yards on a carry. The long-term injury to rookie De'Zhaun Stribling and George Kittle playing but still fresh off his Achilles rupture means Samuel should continue to be heavily involved in the San Fran attack. He's only owned in roughly half of Yahoo! leagues.

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