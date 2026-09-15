Renaissance-style Fantasy Faire will bring sword fights and fire performers to South Street

Queen & Rook’s Fantasy Faire Block Party returns to South Street on Saturday, Sept. 26, bringing sword fights, fire performances and a market stocked with chainmail and crochet dragons. The eight-hour block party is free to attend.

The event runs from noon-8 p.m. on the 100 block of South Street between Second and Front streets. Costumes are encouraged, and many of the activities will be family-friendly.

Performances will be held on a main stage across from Queen & Rook near South and Hancock streets. Sword fighters and fire performers are part of the announced lineup, while fantasy-themed quests will add an interactive element to the day.

More than 40 fantasy and craft vendors will form the event’s street market. Items and activities will include costumes, chainmail, oddities, crochet dragons, tarot readings and hands-on crystal experiences.

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Food and drinks will also follow the theme. Pickles on sticks and soft pretzels shaped like swords will be available alongside beer, draft mead and potion shots.

The block party also will extend inside Queen & Rook. The restaurant will serve wood-fired pizzas and a witch-themed fall cocktail menu during the festival, with indoor dining reservations available through Resy.

When the outdoor event ends at 8 p.m., attendees can continue inside at Queen & Rook’s bar or downstairs arcade.

Saturday, Sept. 26 | Noon-8 p.m.

100 block of South Street between Second and Front streets

Outside Queen & Rook

123 South St.

Philadelphia, PA 19147

Free admission

Costumes encouraged



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