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September 15, 2026

Renaissance-style Fantasy Faire will bring sword fights and fire performers to South Street

The free Sept. 26 block party will feature live performances, quests, costumes and more than 40 fantasy and craft vendors.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Renaissance Faire
Queen & Rook Fantasy Faire Photo Credit/Kscope Media

Attendees fill South Street during a previous Queen & Rook Fantasy Faire. The free block party returns Sept. 26 with sword fights, fire performers and more than 40 fantasy and craft vendors.

Queen & Rook’s Fantasy Faire Block Party returns to South Street on Saturday, Sept. 26, bringing sword fights, fire performances and a market stocked with chainmail and crochet dragons. The eight-hour block party is free to attend.

The event runs from noon-8 p.m. on the 100 block of South Street between Second and Front streets. Costumes are encouraged, and many of the activities will be family-friendly.

Performances will be held on a main stage across from Queen & Rook near South and Hancock streets. Sword fighters and fire performers are part of the announced lineup, while fantasy-themed quests will add an interactive element to the day.

More than 40 fantasy and craft vendors will form the event’s street market. Items and activities will include costumes, chainmail, oddities, crochet dragons, tarot readings and hands-on crystal experiences.

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Food and drinks will also follow the theme. Pickles on sticks and soft pretzels shaped like swords will be available alongside beer, draft mead and potion shots.

The block party also will extend inside Queen & Rook. The restaurant will serve wood-fired pizzas and a witch-themed fall cocktail menu during the festival, with indoor dining reservations available through Resy.

When the outdoor event ends at 8 p.m., attendees can continue inside at Queen & Rook’s bar or downstairs arcade.

Queen & Rook’s Fantasy Faire Block Party

Saturday, Sept. 26 | Noon-8 p.m.
100 block of South Street between Second and Front streets
Outside Queen & Rook
123 South St.
Philadelphia, PA 19147
Free admission
Costumes encouraged

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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