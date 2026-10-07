Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff's rise in West Philly is the premise of TV series '215'

The story of how Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff met in West Philadelphia and formed one of hip-hop's first mainstream breakouts will serve as the inspiration for an upcoming scripted series called "215."

The project, led by Smith's production company, Westbrook Studios, is based on Smith's early life and teenage years in the city's Wynnefield neighborhood. The story will follow a young rapper and DJ as they pursue a record deal, emerge from a homegrown hip-hop scene and navigate the effects of fame on their friendships and hometown loyalties. The show is still in development so it doesn't have a streaming service, network or cast yet.

"215 is especially meaningful to us because it draws from the rise of DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince and celebrates Philadelphia during such a defining era in the city's late-'80s/early-'90s hip-hop scene," Terence Carter, president of television at Westbrook Studios, said in a statement.

Smith was an aspiring rapper in 1985, performing with the group Hypnotic MCs, when he met DJ Jazzy Jeff at a house party next door to Smith's home at the intersection of 59th Street and Woodcrest Avenue. DJ Jazzy Jeff was set to perform that night, but his usual counterpart, MC Ice, didn't show up. When Smith went to the party and saw DJ Jazzy Jeff's setup in the basement, he asked for a chance to take the microphone.

"That night turned into another night and another night, and it just never stopped," DJ Jazzy Jeff said during an appearance on "The Breakfast Club" radio show several years ago.

Smith, who attended Overbrook High School, got the nickname "Prince Charming" from a 10th grade teacher who recognized his gift for smooth talking. The name morphed into Smith's eventual stage moniker, the Fresh Prince, and the duo DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince made a name for themselves playing house parties and block parties in West Philly. They got their first record deal with the independent Philly label Word Up Records in 1986, releasing their debut single "Girls Ain't Nothing But Trouble" that sampled the theme song from 1960s TV show "I Dream of Jeannie."

"To be in a position at that age to start tasting your dreams, it was a double-edged sword at that time," Smith said during a Tidal podcast appearance. "I got my first $1,000 at 17 years old, and they handed me 10 $100 bills for rapping. It was crazy, and I knew that I was never, ever going to do anything that would stop somebody from handing me 10 $100 bills."

Smith has credited the success of the duo's first single with influencing him to avoid doing drugs and keep his focus on building a rap career. "Rock the House," the duo's first full record on Word Up, came out in 1986 and was reissued the next year on the major label Jive Records. It sold about 300,000 units and earned DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince a place on tour with Run-DMC and Public Enemy.

Their multiplatinum album "He's the DJ, I'm the Rapper" landed them a Grammy in 1989 for the hit single "Parents Just Don't Understand." When the award show chose not to air the honors for the rap category on the live broadcast, Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff famously boycotted the ceremony with backing from fellow stars LL Cool J and Salt-N-Pepa.

Smith's rap persona catapulted his acting career in 1990 when NBC picked up "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," which ran for six seasons and featured DJ Jazzy Jeff in dozens of episodes. The duo's music from that era often called back to their West Philly roots. The video for their 1991 hit "Summertime" prominently featured scenes at Belmont Plateau.

For Smith, "215" will be the second TV series inspired by his early stardom. Peacock's "Bel-Air" ran for four seasons as a more dramatic reimagining of the '90s sitcom before the show wrapped last year.

The new series is being developed in partnership with the Malar Group, a Canadian company that plans to produce several projects with Westbrook Studios.

"215 caught our attention immediately," Malar Group CEO Sayan Navaratnam said in a statement. "It's the untold origin story of a show that audiences around the world have connected with for decades, but at its heart, it's about two people who believed in each other, overcame extraordinary odds and built something that endured."

Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff have periodically reunited on stage since their heyday, including a memorable performance at the Roots Picnic in 2016 and at the Grammys' "Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop" in 2023. They most recently performed together in Philly at the rain-delayed Fourth of July concert that celebrated the nation's 250th anniversary on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.