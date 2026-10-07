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October 07, 2026

4-foot chocolate George Washington taking shape for Pa. Chocolate & Coffee Festival

The Oct. 24-25 event in Oaks will also feature live coffee roasting, global tastings and more than 150 vendors.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Chocolate
Chocolate George Washington Provided Courtesy/Pennsylvania Chocolate & Coffee Festival

Paul Joachim works on a four-foot chocolate sculpture of George Washington on horseback that is still being completed for the Pennsylvania Chocolate & Coffee Festival in Oaks on Oct. 24-25.

George Washington will make an unusual appearance at the Pennsylvania Chocolate & Coffee Festival this month, in the form of a four-foot sculpture made entirely from chocolate.

The festival returns to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks on Saturday, Oct. 24, and Sunday, Oct. 25, with more than 150 chocolatiers, coffee roasters, bakers, specialty food makers and other vendors.

Chocolate sculptor Paul Joachim created the Washington display for the country’s 250th anniversary. The sculpture depicts Washington on horseback and will be paired with programming about the role of drinking chocolate in early American life.

Coffee fans can watch and taste their way through the Mad Catter Coffee Lab, which will host cuppings, brewing sessions and latte art demonstrations throughout the weekend.

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The Chocolate Education Classroom will also offer sessions on cacao farming, bean-to-bar chocolate making and chocolate history. Saturday’s lineup includes a virtual trip through five cacao farms in Ecuador, while Sunday features programming about fine chocolate produced in Nicaragua and chocolate traditions tied to America’s 250th anniversary.

There will still be plenty to sample and shop. The festival is advertising more than 150 vendors, including chocolatiers, coffee roasters, gourmet food makers and artisans from Pennsylvania and beyond.

General admission runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Parking at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center is free.

Advance general admission is currently $16.99, VIP admission is $35, and a limited Sunday-after-1 p.m. ticket is $11.99, before service fees. VIP admission includes access to both festival days and an early shopping hour from 9-10 a.m. Saturday.

Pennsylvania Chocolate & Coffee Festival

Dates: Saturday, Oct. 24 and Sunday, Oct. 25
General admission: Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Location: Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, Hall A, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, PA 19456
Highlights: 150+ vendors, four-foot chocolate George Washington sculpture, coffee demonstrations, tastings and chocolate education programs
Tickets: $16.99 advance general admission; $35 VIP; $11.99 Sunday after 1 p.m., plus service fees
Parking: Free

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

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